Bruce Kunze is my friend. The reasons that he is my friend are the same reasons we need him as our county judge-executive. Bruce is a kind and thoughtful person. For many years he taught our children not only what their government is and should be, but taught them thoughtfulness, gentleness and concern for others.
Bruce has served as the director of the Wendell Ford government educational center. He's been instrumental in the development of the center as well as its execution. He has touched the lives of many young leaders.
Bruce, and a few other people, are responsible for our farmers market and its location, excellent building and outstanding facilities. He knows the importance of buying local, producing local and building locally.
He is a small businessman, and he understands what makes our economy function. He will be involved in the development of our workforce, which is going to be so important if Daviess County is to move forward.
Bruce has served as our county commissioner. He has experience. He has led us through hard times and good times. His whole life has been about sacrifice for others.
These are but a few reasons why Bruce Kunze is my friend. And the very reasons why we need him as our next Daviess County judge-executive.
Rod Kuegel
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.