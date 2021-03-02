March 2021 Greater Owensboro Chamber Matters

March 2021 Greater Owensboro Chamber Matters

 Admin

The March 2021 edition of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Matters is in today’s paper and previews the “Owensboro Women Leading the Way” panel at Thursday’s remote Rooster Booster.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.