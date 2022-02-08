Margaret Ruby Gallimore, 84, of Madisonville, died on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess.
Survivors: children, Debbi Smith, Cathy Cunningham, Tim Gallimore, and Fonda Hancock, and siblings, Evelyn East, Irene Manuel, J.R. McHone, and Jerry McHone.
Service will be private to family only. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in White Plains.
Bandy Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.
