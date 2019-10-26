• Kristen Cox, 27, and Justin Mitchell, 27
• Sarah Emberger, 68, and Kenneth Wilhelm, 68
• Ashley Estes, 32, and, Justin Murphy, 35
• Lillian Wood, 21, and Nathaniel Pierce, 22
• Jordan Hall, 22, and Ryan Leachman, 26
• Hilary Wright, 27, and Andrew Holeman, 32
• Bobbie Wilson, 40, and Cornellius Johnson, 40
• Teresa Wilson, 51, and Michael Vaughn, 50
• Stephanie McCosh, 34, and Lucas Unser, 31
• Tamara McGehee, 39, and Larry Keown, 47
• Teresa Montgomery, 66, and Jerry Yeiser, 79
• Alexis Alsup, 22, and Jack Johnson, 22
• Kaylee Monroe, 24, and David Drury, 25
• Amber Risse, 37, and Robert Thompson, 31
• Chastity Myers, 20, and Jonathan Miller, 25
• Deanna Johnson, 34, and Brian Cecil, 36
• Heather Early, 25, and Andrew Burkhalter, 33
• Edwenna Scott, 62, and Johnny Willoughby, 46
