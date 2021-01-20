Mary Madeline Brown, 68, of Nortonville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at her home. Born June 26, 1952, to the late John and Nellie Stanley Rodgers. She loved her family and always enjoyed her time spent with them. She enjoyed going dancing when she was able.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gary Brown; two brothers; and one sister.
She is survived by her children, Kevin (Terri) Brown of Crofton, Ann (Bradley) Ebling of White Plains and Johnathan Brown of Nortonville; four grandchildren, Ashley Brown, Matthew Brown, Katrina Cobb and Allen Cobb; eight great-grandchildren, Makynlee, Bentley, Bristol, Easton, Mason, Ember, Briela and Lane; siblings Ruby Hook, Becky Gilkey, Minnie White, Maudie Upchurch, Charles Rodgers and Eddie Rodgers; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Bandy Funeral Home with Bro. Eddie Rodgers officiating. Burial to follow at Good Hope Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. until service time Thursday.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Brown, Matthew Brown, Allen Cobb, Bradley Ebling, Logan Bailey and Gunnar Crick.
