Mary Reeves Hardison, 86, of Madisonville, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehab. She attended Earlington General Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Beverly Crowley; and son Howard Dennis Hardison.
Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Friday at Earlington General Baptist Church, Earlington. Burial: Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schereville, Indiana. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
