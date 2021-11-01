Master Gardeners hosting bird expert
The Green River Area Extension Master Gardener Association is hosting its quarterly meeting on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. with guest speaker Sharon Sorenson. Sorenson, an award-winning author, has been a passionate birder since an early age and has gardened for birds for more than 30 years. The topic of her presentation will be “Landscaping for Birds and How Birds Behave.” Sorenson has authored several books and also writes a biweekly column for the Evansville Courier called “For the Birds.” She has a website, “birdsintheyard.com.” To attend in person or via Zoom, people are required to register in advance by calling the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Office at 270-685-8480. Seating is limited. The presentation will be at the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Office located at 4800 A New Hartford Road behind the OCTC campus.
