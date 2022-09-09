Mayor Tom Watson has disbanded the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World Task Force.
Watson told the Messenger-Inquirer that the nine-member committee completed its mission — to find a full-time employee whose job is to translate Owensboro’s bluegrass music culture into economic development.
However, Chris Joslin, Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum executive director, said the search for a full-time employee is still ongoing.
Paul Schiminger, the former International Bluegrass Music Association director and part-time advisor to the task force, will continue to lead a “bluegrass music initiative” while the search for a full-time person in Owensboro continues, Joslin said on Thursday.
Watson initially convened the bluegrass task force last year as part of the drive for Owensboro to stake its claim as the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.
Among the task force’s accomplishments were its successful push for a bluegrass-themed logo on the Frederica Street water tower — something that the City Utility Commission approved last month.
Watson and the task force also announced last month that private funding was secured to hire a full-time person to tie bluegrass music into economic development.
At that time, then-task force chairman David Johnson said he hoped to find a full-time person in the next six to eight weeks.
“We’re going to take the next month or so to hammer out a job description and make sure we agree on what we want,” Johnson told the Messenger-Inquirer on Aug. 10.
But Johnson said Wednesday that the task force was disbanded “a couple weeks ago,” before a full-time employee was selected.
“When the committee disbanded, my responsibility for hiring that person ended,” he said.
The mayor did not answer calls on Thursday seeking further comment about Johnson’s statement regarding the task force.
Instead, Watson responded with a text message that he is in “total agreement with Chris Joslin” about Schiminger continuing to work on Owensboro’s bluegrass initiative.
Joslin, for his part, said Schiminger will continue to work on a part-time basis while work to find a full-time employee remains underway.
“Paul Schiminger continues to lead the [bluegrass music initiative] currently but is not in a position to relocate to Owensboro,” he said. “As a result, he will continue in a part-time, consultative role until someone is identified to step into this role on a full-time, permanent basis.”
Joslin said part of the task force’s job was to bring on Schiminger “on a contract basis to help lay the groundwork and to help create structure for the [bluegrass music initiative].”
Joslin added that “the journey has just begun” when it comes to promoting Owensboro as the bluegrass music capital of the world.
“Although Mayor Watson feels the task force has accomplished its mission for this first phase, the journey has really just begun,” he said. “I am certain that many members of the task force will continue to contribute to these efforts both directly and indirectly.”
