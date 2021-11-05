Developers of the planned 60-megawatt solar energy farm in McCracken County have cleared one hurdle at the state level, and await further discussion among county officials on another at the local level.
McCracken County Solar, owned by Community Energy Inc., has been conditionally granted a construction certificate from the Kentucky State Board on Electric Generation and Transmission Siting, provided it complies with 36 mitigation measures and conditions outlined in a ruling dated Oct. 30.
The company still needs approval of its conditional use permit application by the McCracken County Board of Adjustment. At a special-called meeting Tuesday, the BOA stayed its previous vote to deny the permit with plans to reopen the public hearing on the matter Nov. 17.
The project is described as an approximate $60 million investment on 616 acres in northwestern McCracken County, with solar panels and supporting structures covering approximately 400 of those acres. McCracken County Solar’s leases with property owners are for 30 years.
On Tuesday, McCracken County Attorney Sam Clymer presented a petition to have the board reconsider its denial of the special use permit, citing among other things, several instances of misapplication of the law and instances of discussion of facts that were outside the evidence that was presented.
After a revote on approving the conditional use permit did not pass, the board decided more public discussion on the matter would be beneficial. Of particular interest were comments made at a recent fiscal court meeting about the importance of the solar farm to attracting other potential industry to McCracken County.
Diane Shrewsberry, board chairwoman, invited members of the public to attend the next meeting, including “somebody who could give us a little information” pertaining to those possible related projects.
That includes McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, who said Wednesday he will accept the invitation.
“I think we need to do a better job of presenting the entire picture on the importance of this solar farm than what was done at the other two meetings (previous BOA public hearings),” Clymer said.
“I think we kind of relied on the fact that we didn’t believe there was going to be anybody opposed to it and so we thought it would be approved with less information than what they’re now seeking.
“I appreciate the fact that they’re allowing us to come back and give them some more information.”
Clymer conceded that the subject of solar farms is relatively new and has developed rather rapidly.
“We believed that we were kind of getting ahead of the game by discussing it. We did travel to some solar farms,” he said.
“We had to do our own research and got copies of some other communities’ ordinance to see what is out there, what kind of restrictions, what they can and can’t do. Then all of a sudden ... here they are knocking on the door.”
“We have projects that are looking at coming here and they need, they desire, a piece of solar energy in their portfolio,” Clymer said. “They need them for various reasons, there’s some federal tax incentives and it also gives them a lower cost for their energy.”
While there are non-disclosure agreements with all representatives of these potential projects, “these are multi-billion dollar projects that will create many hundreds of jobs. They’re high paying, family-sustaining jobs.
“So, it’s very important for our community.”
