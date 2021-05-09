Raven McCrady was Kentucky-Indiana director for All Blessings International, an adoption agency.
But when she and her husband, Brad, adopted their daughter, Elinor, now 7, she became a stay-at-home mom.
About three years ago, though, McCrady began looking for something creative that she could do at home.
And The Napkin Shoppe by Raven McCrady was born.
“My Mamaw taught me to sew,” she said. “And I started making napkins for myself. I mentioned it on Facebook and some friends asked me to make some for them.”
And the orders kept coming in.
“It’s mostly people who want cloth napkins for home use,” McCrady said. “But I’ve had a few businesses order them, too.”
She buys material to make the napkins and she also does custom orders for people who want to bring her their own fabric.
“I maintain an inventory,” McCrady said. “Holidays are big for ordering napkins.”
Before the pandemic hit, she had stopped the business.
“I wanted to spend more time with my daughter before my twins were born,” McCrady said. “But when COIVD hit, I started back. People were eating at home more and it makes you feel good to have something nice on your table.”
Cloth napkins, she said, are reusable and last for years.
“I hope that my children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren will be using them someday,” she said of her napkins.
“This is what people used before paper napkins,” McCrady said. “In many countries, they still do. You just throw them in the laundry with everything else. You save on the cost of napkins. And they’re better for the environment.”
The website GreenLodgingNews.com says that “54% of U.S. consumers said cloth napkins were more environmentally friendly than paper napkins. Only 14% felt that paper napkins were more environmentally friendly than cloth napkins.”
It takes about 90 minutes — with the help of her daughter — to make a set of eight napkins, McCrady said.
“My work time is after my children are in bed,” she said. “I’m home-schooling now, so this is a side gig for now. But if interest grows, I’ll meet the need.”
So when did paper napkins become the napkin of choice in many homes?
TheClassroom.com says, “The first American company to introduce paper napkins was Scott Paper, but that did not occur until 1931.”
It adds, “Other paper products, including tissues and paper towels, were also introduced around this time. But using paper napkins did not become popular in the United States until the 1950s.”
McCrady said that people interested in her napkins can check the business’ Facebook page or call her at 270-256-5255.
