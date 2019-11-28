The McLean County High School football team ended a historic 2019 season as KHSAA Class 2A Region Runner-Up after a 41-6 loss to the Briar Jumpers at Somerset on Nov. 22. This accomplishment is only the second time in school history that any sport has achieved recognition at this level of KHSAA athletics and the very first time for football.
In addition to the accomplishment of a District Championship, the Cougars set several new records this season. The team broke three records that were set just last year. The new record for most rushing yards in a single season is 4,102. The most yards of total offense is now 4,640. The record for the most points scored in a single season is now 437.
Some notable accomplishments and new records were also set by a few individuals. Andrew Munster now holds the record for the most total tackles in a single season with 201. He broke the previous record of 182 that was set in 1980 by Barry Ellis and tied in 2007 by Scotty Woodburn. Munster also holds the record for most assisted tackles in a single season with 129. He has been breaking his own record and adding to it for the last several weeks.
Landen Capps finished the season in 11th place for all of McLean County football for the most rushing yards in a single season with 1,152. Head coach Zach Wagner now has 41 career wins, only two behind Coach Royce Hood who currently holds the record.
Last Friday at Somerset, the Cougars had 37 rushes for 89 yards and a touchdown. They were 2-for-5 in passing with 42 yards.
Andrew Munster led the Cougars on both sides of the ball. Munster had 36 yards rushing and was responsible for 20 of the whole team's total of 48 tackles. Matthew Miller followed with 23 yards rushing. Will Taylor and Zach Clayton each followed with four tackles. Lucas Mauzy had a sack for a loss of 11 yards, another tackle in the backfield for a loss of three yards and a fumble recovery. Jon Tarrance delivered a sack for a loss of four yards and Caraway also recovered a fumble.
The Briar Jumpers hit the ground running and had a 41-0 lead over the Cougars at the half. Peyton Caraway put the only points on the board for McLean County with a seven-yard scoring play early in the second half and the game ended 41-6 in favor of Somerset.
Houston Bolton returned several kickoffs for notable yards, 30, 16 and 29. Armando Rodriguez provided the kickoffs for the Cougars and James Haerle had several good punts in the game.
Offensively, the Cougars had a number of good plays. Capps went to the far side and jumped over defenders for a little more gain. Capps tossed the ball to Baldwin who immediately tossed it to Caraway who then launched a huge 30-yard pass to Capps who had quickly ran out ahead of everyone else. Miller tossed the ball to Caraway who sailed a 12-yard pass to Baldwin with a good snag. Caraway went to the near side for several yards thanks to a good block provided by Baldwin.
McLean County had several highlighted plays on defense. Jaden Nelson defended a pass that fell incomplete. Brady Dame delivered a tackle in the backfield causing the fumble that was recovered by Caraway. Munster made a stop that prevented a conversion attempt and he was also in on every single tackle of the final defensive series of the game.
While the Cougars were up against a formidable opponent, they did not give up and kept playing hard until the final buzzer sounded. They have been instilled with a "never quit" attitude that has served the team well.
"Somerset is a well-coached and physical team, probably the best we have seen all year," stated head coach Zach Wagner. "I am very proud to be the coach of a team that works so hard. I am equally proud to work at a school and be a part of a community that supports their team like ours did."
"It was one heck of a ride," continued Wagner. "My hopes are that the excitement fostered from this season can be parlayed into future success and that it will also encourage more players to come be a part of our program."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.