MCHS Marching Band continues to compete in 2019 season

The McLean County High School Marching Band has been busy kicking off their 2019 marching season.
On Saturday Sept. 7, the Marching Cougars traveled to Madisonville North Hopkins to compete at the Maroon Classic where they placed 3rd in Class A behind Union County and Hancock County.
The following Saturday, Sept. 14, they competed in Beaver Dam at the Ohio County Marching Invitational. They came in 3rd place behind Hancock County and Owensboro Catholic.
On Sept. 21, they traveled to Greenville to compete in the Muhlenberg Marching Classic. The Marching Cougars came in 1st place in class A ahead of Warren East and Apollo.
The McLean County Marching Band has been working hard since mid-July preparing for the upcoming season. Their 2019 production is entitled "Timeless" and is based off of the popular 1983 hit "Time After Time" by Cindy Lauper.
