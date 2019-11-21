The McLean County High School Raider team traveled to Ohio County on Oct. 26 for their annual JROTC Raider Meet. Teams from Allen, Estill, Graves, Henderson, and Muhlenberg Counties also participated in the event as well as groups from Louisville Male and Owensboro High Schools. McLean County was led by Raider Commander, Cadet CPT Zanner Abney.
A raider meet is unique in that it there are a number of events that test both the mental and physical capabilities of a cadet and this meet was no exception. The cadets were tasked with conquering several different events that required them to use critical thinking skills in addition to the physical challenges. These events consisted of creating a one-rope bridge, an 800-meter relay, a half cross-country carry, a military vehicle push, an obstacle course, a second set of relays and, finally, a rope climb.
When JROTC Senior Army Instructor, MAJ David James, was asked to comment on the event, he shared, "This raider meet was one of the toughest I've seen yet. Every cadet was tested to his or her breaking point of mental and physical toughness and every one of them performed exceptionally."
