MCHS soccer celebrates season with banquet for team

The McLean County High School Soccer Banquet was held on Nov. 18 in the commons area at the high school. A group of approximately 50 players, coaches and their families enjoyed a meal together before letters and various awards were presented. Head coach Ricky Humphrey recapped the season and previewed the upcoming events. He discussed off-season conditioning and the co-ed soccer team as well as travel soccer. Gifts were given to the seniors and players received their letters. All-District awards were presented to Maddie McKittrick, Hannah Hampton and Kyndal Daugherty. Daugherty also received an All-Region award along with Taylor Howard. Savannah Rhodes received the Morgan Farley Memorial Award.
"Early on I challenged the team to change the culture of the soccer team, to change their attitudes, work ethic and outlook on the season," Coach Humphrey said. "They did and we had the best season we have had in five years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.