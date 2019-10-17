MCHS soccer ends season in 10th district tournament

The McLean County High School soccer team ended their 2019 season with a 4-0 loss to Muhlenberg County in the first round of the 10th District Girls' Soccer Tournament at Ohio County on Oct. 7. Hannah Hampton was named to the All-Academic team and Kyndal Daughtery was named to the All-District team.
The Lady Cougars were missing two starters, but played hard with the girls that they had according to head coach Ricky Humphrey. Muhlenberg County scored three goals in the first half.
"We were pushing the tempo early and got good looks, but we just couldn't hit anything," stated Humphrey. "In the second half, we really clamped down on them defensively and they scored a late goal."
When asked to comment on the season as a whole, Humphrey shared. "Overall, we've had the best season we've had since 2014. We've won more games, scored more goals, and allowed fewer goals."
(0) comments
