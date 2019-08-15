MCHS soccer prepares, adds alums to coaching staff

The McLean County High School soccer team has made some changes and they are ready for the season ahead. Head coach Ricky Humphrey has added Jamie Reeves Cain and Lauren Hall to his coaching staff. They are both former players for the high school.
The staff has taken a completely different approach to the team this year and it has paid off. It started back in January in the weight room and a co-ed soccer team was formed to play in an Owensboro league this past Spring. The players were dedicated to the voluntary practices over the summer and several attended a three-day camp at Asbury University in June. The Lady Cougars beat two region champions from eastern Kentucky at camp.
The team is young, but they have 10 sophomores who have been playing together since seventh grade, so they are experienced with one another. There will not be a JV team this year due to very few middle school players showing an interest in soccer. This has allowed the coaching staff to concentrate on the varsity team and they believe it will show improved results in October. The hope is that those results will revive an interest in soccer in our community.
The staff can already see improvements, not only in play, but also work ethic and attitudes in the scrimmage against Apollo on Aug. 8. The Lady Aces scored three minutes into the game, but McLean County settled down after that and played well, according to Coach Humphrey. The game was tied with 10 minutes left in the first half on an 18-yard shot by Jalee Pinkston assisted by Brilee Owen. Apollo took a 2-1 lead again with another goal just before the half. Kyndal Daugherty scored on a penalty kick and the final score was 5-2 in favor of the Lady Aces.
"Since it was a scrimmage, I moved people around a little and tried different things in the second half," stated Humphrey. "The girls played an excellent game."
The Lady Cougars hosted Butler County earlier this week and will travel to Muhlenberg County tonight, Aug. 15. The game will begin at 6 p.m.
