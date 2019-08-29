The McLean County High School soccer team hosted Union County at Paulsen Stadium on Aug. 22 and came out on top 2-1 over the Lady Braves.
Union County struck first with a through ball to their main scorer. Jayden Howard came out to contest the shot, but was beat in the corner of the goal. Maddie McKittrick scored eight minutes into the second half off a deflection from Jalee Pinkston on a corner kick to tie the game. The teams held each other scoreless until there was just over a minute and a half left in the game. Brilee Owens then slipped a pass past the Union County defense to Kyndal Daugherty. Daugherty beat her defender and put the ball in the back of the net to take the lead. The Lady Cougar defense did the rest to secure the 2-1 victory.
"This is the first time we have beaten Union County since 2013 and we are off to our best start since 2014," stated head coach Ricky Humphrey.
McLean County played games over the weekend and earlier this week. Their next game is on Sept. 3 at Butler County. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
