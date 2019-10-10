The McLean County High School soccer team ended their regular season last week with a 3-0 win at home over Russellville on Oct. 3 for Senior Night. Earlier in the week on Tuesday, they lost 8-0 at Webster County. An All-District team was named for the first time this year and McLean County had three players chosen: Hannah Hampton, Maddie McKittrick and Kyndal Daugherty.
The Lady Cougars lost to Webster County 8-0 on Oct. 1. Jayden Howard gave up three goals before she was injured. Maddie McKittrick stepped in and allowed five goals, but she had never played goalie before according to head coach Ricky Humphrey. Brilee Owens finished in goal and gave up zero goals.
Hannah Hampton moved the ball well downfield in the game against Russellville on Senior Night. Katie Knight had a good body block out in front of the goal. Kyndal Daugherty moved the ball while fighting off defenders, fell down and got right back up to finish off with a successful shot to put McLean County up 1-0 at the half.
Abigail Humphrey fought hard for the ball in the second half. Daugherty drove down the field flanked by defenders and made a successful running shot. Brilee Owens scored another goal for the Lady Cougars. Hampton and Daugherty had assists in the game. Jayden Howard had one assist in goal.
"Senior Night was a good way for us to end the season," stated Humphrey. "We got a big win and more importantly, momentum headed into the district tournament. We are going to be short-handed, but we are going to give Muhlenberg County everything we have."
The Lady Cougars faced Muhlenberg County in the first round of the 10th District Tournament at Ohio County earlier this week on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.