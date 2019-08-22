The McLean County High School soccer team started their 2019 season at home with a shutout 5-0 win over Butler County on Aug. 13. The team then traveled to Muhlenberg County on Aug. 15 and fell 8-0 against the Lady Mustangs.
The home opener was a great way to kick off the season with five different players scoring in the contest. Kyndal Daugherty, Crissy Markwell, Maddie McKittrick, Hannah Hampton, and Abigail Humphrey all had successful shots in the game. Savannah Rhodes, Jalee Pinkston and Hampton had assists. Goalie Jayden Howard was credited with the shutout.
The road trip to Muhlenberg County was challenging because the Lady Mustangs not only returned all their starters, but also added a foreign exchange player from Norway who has helped to make an already good team even better. Although the Lady Cougars lost 8-0, head coach Ricky Humphrey focused on the positives. "We shut down the foreign exchange player and also their top scorer." Three of those eight goals were made for Muhlenberg by McLean County players. "That doesn't sound positive, but it's because we were hustling and trying that those goals happened."
Coach Humphrey is optimistic about the season. "It's only the second game of the year. We have a long way to District, but we look really good already."
The Lady Cougars traveled to Grayson County earlier this week and will host Union County at Paulsen Stadium tonight, Aug. 22. The kickoff is at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.