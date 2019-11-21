The McLean County High School football team accomplished a first in school history by earning a third round playoff game after a heart-soaring 37-36 victory over Owensboro Catholic, a triumph that also earned them the title of KHSAA Class 2A District Champions. The game was played on the Aces' home field at Steele Stadium on Nov. 15 in front of a large crowd of Cougar fans and was the first win over the Aces in 27 years.
McLean County had 421 yards in total offense, more than Catholic's total of 403 yards. The Cougars had 56 rushes for 285 yards, four touchdowns and three extra points. They were 4-for-6 in passing for 136 yards and a touchdown.
Andrew Munster led McLean County with 117 yards and two touchdowns. Landen Capps put down 115 yards, scored a touchdown and carried in three conversions. Peyton Caraway completed 2-for-3 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Connor Baldwin led the Cougar defense with 15 tackles. Zach Clayton had twelve stops in the game. Munster had 11 tackles and an interception. James Haerle and Braeden Peercy each recovered a fumble.
Excitement was high as the game began with the initial kickoff and Catholic managed to jump out to a 14-0 lead nearing the end of the quarter. However, the Cougars maintained their composure and the next kickoff was returned by Houston Bolton for nearly half the distance of the field. Bolton covered a lot of ground before being swarmed by defenders, but he managed to stay upright and his Cougar Comrades came to the rescue, pushing the whole bunch forward almost 10 more yards and into Aces' territory. Quarterback Matthew Miller gave a toss to Caraway who launched a big pass to Landen Capps for a 47-yard scoring run only 20 seconds after the Aces' last touchdown. Armando Rodriguez put it through the uprights and the score was 14-7.
Despite tackles in the backfield for a loss from both Lucas Mauzy and Munster, the Aces used their proven passing game to score again with just 46 seconds left in the first quarter. Jaden Nelson returned the next kickoff and set McLean County up on their own 37-yard line. Peyton Caraway took another toss from Miller and delivered a jump-pass to Brady Dame who took it all the way to first and goal on the nine-yard line. Munster packed it across and Capps punched in the conversion to end the first quarter with a score of 21-15 in favor of Catholic.
The Cougar defense buckled down in the next series with immediate stops from Kenny Brooks and Baldwin. The Aces felt the pressure as passes fell incomplete after being defended by Haerle and Bolton and they were set back to third and long by a couple of penalties. A final pass attempt was knocked loose by Nelson hitting the receiver which allowed Munster to snag the ball and quickly returned it over 20 yards. Capps then busted through the middle and came out the other side carrying defenders on his back into Catholic territory. Munster covered half the distance to the goal before Capps and Clayton edged the ball closer. Once Capps got within sniffing distance of the end zone, he took it home and tied the game at 21.
Dame had a touchdown-saving tackle in the next Aces' possession, but a successful pass got them in the end zone on a later play and Catholic regained the lead with just 30 seconds left in the half. A successful kick bumped the score 28-21 where it remained at halftime.
The second half kickoff went to the Aces and they began to move down the field with several successful pass plays that brought them to the five-yard line. Haerle made a quick stop before a penalty backed Catholic up a few yards. The Cougar defense put heavy pressure on the quarterback causing a pass to fall incomplete. Caraway then delivered a tackle on the receiver in the next play, knocking the ball loose for a fumble that was recovered by Haerle.
McLean County took over on their own seven-yard line and Baldwin went to the far edge to bring the ball out to the nineteen. Miller then took a keeper and busted through the line for a 32-yard gain. Capps and Munster took turns with the pigskin before Munster broke out of the back of a pileup and carried the ball to the edge of the red zone. Capps went to the near side, bumped into a defender and spun off for a double-digit gain on the play. Baldwin then took it home and Capps added the conversion to give the Cougars their first lead of the game with 1:11 left in the third quarter.
The Cougar defense zeroed in on the Aces again with several quick tackles by Baldwin, Gabriel Whitmer and Morgyn Algood. A fumbled snap then cost Catholic several yards, but they scored on a later pass play and reclaimed the lead 36-29 with just 8:37 left to play.
The McLean County offense tightened up their cleats and got down to business. Miller completed a pass to Baldwin before Capps took a handoff and shot a 28-yard pass to Dame. Munster then moved the ball steadily with several plays. Capps turned around and switched directions when caught up in traffic to bring the ball inside the red zone again. Munster methodically marched forward, advancing on consecutive carries before finishing off with a touchdown. Capps pushed it in the corner for the conversion to edge the Cougars out front 37-36 with just 39 seconds left to play.
It was now up to the McLean County defense to protect the lead and hold off the Aces. Rodriguez made a beautiful kick and Whitmer delivered a quick stop that set Catholic up on their own 30-yard line. An air assault was launched that moved the ball into Cougar territory and the Aces continued to close the distance to the goal with successive pass plays. They set up at the 18-yard line with a first down and only seven seconds on the clock. A likely touchdown
pass was defended by Braeden Peercy, falling incomplete as the clock wound down to a single second.
The Aces had time for just one more play and being well within striking distance, they set up for a field goal attempt. With the game on the line and a district championship at stake, everyone in the entire stadium was on their feet and holding their breath. The ball was hiked, the kick was made and all eyes followed as it made its way upward where it met the hand of Peyton Caraway who managed to leap high above the line and graze the ball enough to alter its course. As the buzzer sounded and the ball fell forgotten to the ground, the stadium erupted and the Cougar fans stormed the field in a frenzy of emotion. McLean County had sealed the victory 37-36 over Owensboro Catholic and claimed the title of District Champions.
"This was a great district game down to the wire," shared head coach Zach Wagner. "After reviewing the film, there were several key plays from kids who came through for us and went above and beyond to make big plays happen, things that go unnoticed to the people in the stands. I'm very proud of the resiliency of the boys. The grit they showed was impressive!"
The Cougars will travel to Somerset to face the Briar Jumpers on Nov. 22 in the quarter finals of the Class 2A KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. (Eastern Time)
