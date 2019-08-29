The McLean County High School volleyball team opened their season at home with a loss in five sets to Owensboro on Aug. 20. The Lady Cougars went on the road to Webster County Aug. 22 and lost in four sets.
After a slow start and dropping the first set against Owensboro 25-18, McLean County began executing well and decisively took the next two sets, 25-21 and 25-8. The Lady Cougars battled hard in the next two sets, but fell short, 25-17 and 15-10.
"We had a very successful match against a well-coached Owensboro team," stated head coach Keith Sage. "All their hard work from the summer is already paying off. We are very young team, but we have only just begun to tap into our potential."
Some outstanding performances at Owensboro were Madison Wilson leading the serving department with eight serving aces. Leading hitters were Ellie Alexander with three kills and one block as well as Katie Cessna with three kills. Meredith Free anchored the defense with 16 digs and added four service aces.
Kylie Ward had six serving aces and five assists while Addison Horn had four serving aces and six assists. Blocking was led by Allison Baxley with two solo blocks and one assisted block. Claire Hudson had a solo block and two kills with two digs. Abby Englehardt had one kill, one service ace and one dig.
"Our serving kept us in a lot of the sets, now we just have to work on our defense a little harder and we will be in a solid position to be very competitive this season," shared Sage. "I want to say thanks to all the fans. We had a pretty big crowd and it only gets more exciting as the season goes along."
The Lady Cougars traveled to Webster County and lost in four sets to the Lady Trojans on Aug. 22. McLean County won the first set 25-23 and fell just short in the second set 26-24. Webster County took the win with the next two sets, 25-17 and 25-12.
"We were strong in the first two sets, but fell off in our execution the last two sets," said Sage. "We are still improving with every match and have a very bright future in our district."
The bright spots for the match were mainly on the defensive side of the net with Meredith Free having 24 digs and one ace. Kylie Ward and Addison Horn each had six assists. Abby Englehardt had two aces and two kills while Ellie Alexander had one block and three digs. Madison Wilson had two aces. Claire Hudson had a great defensive night with five solo blocks to put with her two kills. The offensive standout was Katie Cessna with six kills.
The Lady Cougars played in the Apollo Slam tournament this past weekend and have the rest of this week off. They will return for two home matches Monday, Sept. 2 against Union County and Sept. 5 against Todd County. Both games begin at 5:30 p.m.
