The McLean County High School volleyball team hosted Hancock County on Oct. 10 and fell in three sets. The team then participated in the Toyota of Hopkinsville Smack Down tournament in Hopkinsville on Oct. 11 and 12. The Lady Cougars won against Livingston Central and lost to Hopkinsville on Friday. They lost to Logan County and University Heights but won a battle against Fort Campbell on Saturday to finish sixth in the tournament, their best finish ever for this tournament.
The Lady Cougars lost in three sets at home against Hancock County over Fall Break on Oct. 10. The scores were 25-11, 25-10 and 25-23.
"We played well, we just could not get our passing and hitting in sync on the first two sets, but had it all together on the last set," shared head coach Keith Sage. "Meredith Free did an outstanding job of digging and passing in the back room. She kept us in the first two sets until our hitting got going."
Katie Cessna had seven kills and one service ace. Claire Hudson had two kills and six solo blocks. Alex Bastin had three kills and one solo block. Ali Baxley had two kills and two solo blocks. Madison Wilson had six assists and Kylie Ward had five.
"Even though the scores don't show it, we were in every set and won most of the long rallies," stated Sage. "It all shows how the ladies are learning to dig hard for every point, which will move this young, inexperienced team closer to the win column."
The Lady Cougars traveled to Hopkinsville the next night to play in the new Jeni Stewart Sportsplex for the Toyota of Hopkinsville Smack Down tournament. According to Sage, they "got off the bus red hot and ready to play" and beat Livingston Central 25-19 and 25-22.
The next game was a loss to Hopkinsville. The scores were 25-17 and 25-16. Coach Sage commented, "We slowed down and made too many errors on our side of the net."
The Lady Cougars had several stats on the night. Kylie Ward had five service aces and a solo block. Ali Baxley had two kills. Ellie Alexander had three kills and a solo block. Abby Englehardt had nine kills and two service aces. Meredith Free had nine service aces. Alex Bastin had two service aces. Claire Hudson had one kill and three solo blocks.
The next day, McLean County had three matches. They lost to Logan County who ended up winning the tournament, 25-17 and 25-13. "This was a competitive match, but they had more offensive fire power," said Sage.
The Lady Cougars faced University Heights Academy who finished second in the tournament and lost 25-10 and 25-20. Coach Sage commented, "This was a great, well-coached team. We seem to play up to the better teams and down to the less competitive teams."
The final match of the day was a battle against Fort Campbell that went three sets and came down to who wanted it more. Fort Campbell won the first set 25-19 and McLean took the next two, 25-10 and 17-15. The win gave them a sixth place finish for the tournament.
After a long day of seven sets, the Lady Cougars had some impressive stats. Alex Bastin had 12 kills, two service aces and a block. Abby Englehardt had 11 kills. Ali Baxley had three kills and six solo blocks. Claire Hudson had five kills and four solo blocks. Ellie Alexander had five kills, one service ace and a solo block. Meredith Free had sixteen digs and four service aces. Madison Wilson had six service aces.
The Lady Cougars finished up their regular season last week and played in the first round of the 10th District tournament earlier this week on Monday.
