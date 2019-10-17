The McLean County High School volleyball team was on the road to Todd County on Sept. 30 and then ended the week with home games against Webster and Ohio. The Lady Cougars lost in three sets to the Lady Rebels. The games at home both went four sets with McLean falling to both Webster and Ohio.
The Lady Cougars played before a large crowd at Todd County for their senior night. McLean County fell in three sets: 25-22, 25-19 and 25-21.
"We had slow starts in all three sets, but once we got going the ladies played with heart, fighting for every point," shared head coach Keith Sage. "I'm very proud of how they held it together. We are improving with every match."
Katie Cessna led all the offense with nine kills and Abby Englehardt followed with five. Englehardt also had an incredible hitting percentage of .947; she had 19 swings and only one hitting error. Ellie Alexander and Claire Hudson both had three solo blocks.
The Lady Cougars hosted Webster County on October 1 and lost in a match that went four sets. The Lady Trojans won the first set 25-22 and then McLean took the next set 25-23. Webster County won the match after securing the next two sets 25-14 and 25-16.
"We were firing on all cylinders in the first two sets
and then struggled a little with our passing in the last two. We seemed to lose our aggressiveness and that made the difference in the match," stated Sage.
Katie Cessna improved on her hitting percentage with 12 kills and one solo block to lead the offensive side of the net. Abby Englehardt was the other standout on offense with four kills, one solo block and one service ace. Claire Hudson had seven solo blocks and one kill. Alison Baxley contributed two kills and one solo block.
McLean County started off strong and played by far their best first set this year against Ohio County at home on October 3, according to Sage. The Lady Cougars won the first set 25-10, but could not follow it up and lost the match after falling in the next three sets 25-13, 25-12 and 25-13.
Claire Hudson continued to be one of the top five solo blockers in the state by adding another ten on the night. Katie Cessna had her best offensive match of the year with 12 kills and one solo block. Alison Baxley also had one of her best offensive nights with five kills and four blocks. Addison Horn had a good night with six kills. Abby Englehardt had five kills and one solo block while Ellie Alexander added one of each. Meredith Free continued her excellent defensive play passing at a 2.6 rate with nine digs and one service ace. Madison Wilson and Kylie Ward each had one service ace.
Coach Sage commented, "I am so proud of the Lady Cougars as they continue to improve with each match."
McLean County had several matches over Fall Break and a couple more earlier this week. The Lady Cougars will travel to Madisonville-North Hopkins for their final regular season game tonight, Oct.17. The game begins at 5:30 p.m. The 10th District tournament will be held at Ohio County beginning on Monday, Oct. 21. McLean County will play at 6 p.m.
