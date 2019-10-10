MCHS volleyball team plays Hopkin Central, Muhlenberg

The McLean County High School volleyball team had losses on the road and at home the last week of September. The Lady Cougars lost in three sets at Hopkins Central on Sept. 23 and fell to Trinity the next night in Whitesville. McLean County hosted Muhlenberg County on Sept. 26 and came up short in three sets against the Lady Mustangs.
Excitement was high in Morton's Gap as the first set at Hopkins Central was tied up at 24, then 25, 26, 27 and 28 until the Lady Storm put up the last two points to take the set 30-28. The match never let up until the final whistle according to head coach Keith Sage. All three sets were back and forth with many lead changes as the momentum would swing. Hopkins Central took the match with wins in the last two sets 25-23 and 25-22.
"We played one of our best matches of the season against a solid team from Hopkins Central," stated Sage. "The fans were treated to some arm crushing spikes, some diving saves and a lot of long rallies. I was so proud of the Lady Cougars and the way they battled for every point. It was the best three consecutive sets they put together this season."
Coach Sage continued, "Tonight saw the return from injury of our starting setter Kylie Ward and it made a difference. I have to take a moment to mention how well the officiating has been at our matches this year. It has been some of the most consistent I've seen, even if I don't agree with all their calls."
Katie Cessna had 11 kills, two solo blocks, two digs and one ace. Claire Hudson had five kills, three solo blocks and two assisted blocks. Abby Englehardt had seven kills and a dig. Alison Baxley had four kills while Lilly Underwood had two. Meredith Free had one service ace and nine digs. Madison Wilson had two kills to go along with a 2.2 passing average.
McLean County lost to Whitesville Trinity in three sets on September 24. The scores were 25-15, 25-13 and 25-16.
Katie Cessna seven kills and four solo blocks. Claire Hudson four kills and six solo blocks. Alison Baxley had two solo blocks and a kill. Ellie Alexander had five solo blocks and one service ace. Madison Wilson had four kills and three service aces. Meredith Free passed at a 2.5 rate and had 15 digs. Kylie Ward had one ace and passed at a 2.9 rate out of a 3.0. Ward also had 19 assists. Alex Bastin had three kills and two solo blocks.
The Lady Cougars ended the week with a game at home against Muhlenberg County that they lost in three sets. The scores were 25-18, 25-17 and 25-13.
Katie Cessna had seven kills, three solo blocks and one service ace. Meredith Free passed at a 2.4 rate. Alison Baxley had three kills and three solo blocks. Kylie Ward had three service aces. Claire Hudson had two kills and three solo blocks.
"We were in and out of rhythm," shared Sage. "When we were in rhythm, we scored with ease but unfortunately, we were out of rhythm a few too many times. The good news is as a team, we are not allowing as many long point rallies. Most are only two or three points before we bounce back."
McLean County will host Hancock County tonight, Oct. 10 with the first serve at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Cougars will play Hopkinsville at the Best of the West in Owensboro on Oct. 11.
