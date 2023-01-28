In 2019, Dennis McKay of Dennis McKay Farm set a new state record for bushels per acre in the irrigated corn category with 324.09 bushels.
“You never really heard of 300 bushels of corn (per acre) until just a few years ago,” he said at the time.
This month, McKay was named state champion in soybeans per acre with 112.18 bushels per acre grown last year in the full-season irrigated category.
“My previous best was 98 bushels,” he said. “But there’s room for improvement. A guy in Georgia grew 174 bushels per acre.”
McKay said, “I just used several products. I try different stuff every year.”
He said, “I think several guys here are trying to increase yields. A handful are breaking 100 bushels every year.”
O’Bryan Grain Farms of Daviess County was second in irrigated full-season beans with 96.07 bushels per acre.
And it was also second in the non-irrigated category with 110.15 bushels per acre.
McKay said, “I’ve been farming all my life. I was driving a tractor when I was 10. Me and my dad (Joe Bill McKay) farmed together until he retired a couple of years ago. Now, it’s me, my brother, my nephew and my son.”
They farm 2,400 acres in western Daviess County.
In addition to beans and corn, the McKays also grow 35 acres of wrapper tobacco.
Wrapper tobacco is used to wrap cigars.
But McKay said he’s pretty sure that his tobacco goes to wrap marijuana — in states where it’s legal.”
He sells his to a company in Puerto Rico.
To commemorate McKay’s state record, the Kentucky Soybean Board presented the farm with two “100 Bushel Club” jackets, personalized with their farm name and crop year in addition to the standard trophies and prize money.
In double-crop soybeans, Ken-Maur Farms of Daviess County won the irrigated division with 71.65 bushels per acre and the Goetz Brothers won non-irrigated double-crop soybeans with 73.72 bushels per acre.
The soybean association says, “Double-crop beans are sown into the stubble of winter wheat, which is harvested in the spring. This process gets its name because the farmer gets a ‘double crop’ from the field, as opposed to full-season soybeans, which yield only one crop per year.”
District yield contest winners included Andrew Bullock of Muhlenberg County.
In the 2022 soybean quality contest, PPJ Thompson Farms of Daviess County placed second with 21.25%.
In protein, Andrew Bullock Farms had the highest percentage at 35.46%, while Beanland Farms of Daviess County took second with 35.13%
Michael Mullican of Daviess County was recognized as the supervisor with the state championship entry and the supervisor with the top-three average yield, while Clint Hardy of Daviess County was the supervisor with the most entries submitted.
