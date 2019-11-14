The 2019 McLean County Athletic Hall of Fame banquet was held on Saturday, Nov. 2 to honor this year's inductees. Extraordinary contributions were made by these individuals to the athletic programs of MCHS and they have a legacy that continues to impact our county.
Tres Settle was a star on both the football field and the basketball court. He is remembered as one of the greatest football players to ever suit up for the Cougars. He finished his career as the all-time leader in receptions and receiving touchdowns as well as holding the highest punting average in Cougar history. Tres made a name for himself on the basketball court as well, finishing his career in the top ten in scoring and rebounding at MCHS. Settle played football at the University of Kentucky before returning to McLean County where he served as a teacher, coach, principal, and superintendent.
Angel Rickard Owen was a two sport star at MCHS, excelling in both basketball and track. Angel finished her career as the second leading scorer in MCHS history while also finishing in the top ten in steals, assists and rebounds. She helped lead two Lady Cougar teams to All "A" Regional championships as well as a district championship in 1996. She was a two-time Messenger-Inquirer All Area first team performer and the 1996 KABC Reebok Third Region Player of the Year. Angel's accomplishments in track also set her apart as she was a member of the 1993 4x100 and the 1994 4x200 state championship teams. She earned first team All-State track team recognition in 1993 and 1994.
Doolie Sartain spent over 30 years contributing to various athletic programs in McLean County. Sartain was a three sport letter winner at MCHS playing basketball, football and baseball. He was a teacher and coached both football and basketball at Livermore Elementary School, Calhoun Elementary School and Sacramento Elementary School before accepting the position of Head Boys Basketball Coach, PE and Health teacher and Athletic Director at McLean County Middle School. He served as the AD at MCMS for over 20 years. Doolie has coached more students than any other coach in the history of our county.
Michael Burden gained a reputation as one of the toughest athletes in MCHS history. Michael was the 2009 shot put state champion with a throw of 48'4.5". In 2010, Michael was third in the state with a throw of 48' 8". He was a 2010 first team All-State track selection. Michael was also well-known for his time on the MCHS football team. He was a 2009 Messenger-Inquirer All Area defensive and offensive line recipient as well as a Big 8 Conference lineman of the year award winner. He led the 2008 Cougar team with 80 tackles and was a driving force in back-to-back district runner-up finishes.
David Burden is forever known as one of the fastest Cougars to ever suit up at MCHS. Burden won the 110 meter high hurdle state championship in 2011 as a senior and still holds the school record for the event. He was a 2011 first team All-State track selection. David also played quarterback for the football team, helping them to achieve a district runner-up finish during his junior year. He ran for nearly 500 yards while leading the team in passing yards and passing touchdowns.
Jimmy Rice was a three sport star at MCHS. He was a four-year starter for the baseball team, pitching and playing shortstop for the Cougars. Jimmy's combination of size, speed and arm strength led to the Cincinnati Reds drafting him in 1991. He is the only Cougar to be drafted by the MLB out of high school. He would eventually play college ball at Wright State University.
Jimmy was equally successful on the gridiron. He was a two-time Messenger-Inquirer All Area selection and he helped to lead the 1990 team to a district championship. During his senior year, he led the area in touchdowns and interceptions while playing quarterback and safety. Jimmy also played basketball at MCHS, earning team MVP honors his senior year and leading the team in both steals and assists.
Michael Ruby was a dominant pitcher for the Cougars during the early 2000s. A three-year starter for the Cougars, he finished his career with a 1.83 ERA over 165 innings. He is still in the top ten in ERA, wins, and strikeouts and is tied for the most saves in MCHS history. The highlight of his playing days was his perfect game against Muhlenberg North in 2005. Ruby was a two-time all-district and all-region performer and a member of the 2005 East/West all-star game. He signed with UK and eventually transferred to KWC where he was a key contributor on the mound. Ruby was also a great basketball player who earned all-district and all-region recognition in 2005.
