McLean County High School welcomes new volleyball coach

The McLean County High School volleyball team has a new head coach this season. Keith Sage moved to Calhoun a little over five years ago to serve as minister of Calhoun Christian Church. His wife of 40 years is Leisa and they have four children: Karissa, Denielle, Daniel, and Whitney.
He is a retired Air Force Fighter Pilot who was raised in a military family and moved multiple times because his father was in the Army. He graduated from high school in Sierra Vista, Arizona and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Arizona. He has a Master's degree in Economics from the University of Oklahoma.
He played pro and semi-pro baseball as a pitcher. Over 40 years have been spent coaching boys and girls in basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball. He has served as coach and assistant coach at both the high school and college level at various schools across Kentucky and Tennessee.
He has 30 years of experience playing and coaching volleyball in the KHSAA, KCAA, THSAA and the Air Force. He led a team to a State Championship in KCAA while at Heritage Christian Academy and also had two runner-up finishes.
"This season was going to be my sabbatical," shared coach Sage. "But McLean County needed a head volleyball coach and since several of the players on the high school team are from a training team I coach in the off-season, it really made my decision quite simple."
Sage believes that the keys to team success this season will be communications, both on and off the court, combined with the consistency of execution. The team expectations are to have a winning season and to win the Districts.
"I want to encourage all of McLean County to fall in love with volleyball where something exciting happens every six seconds," said Sage. "Come watch us play."
