The McLean County Middle School football team ended their 2019 season on the road at Edmonson County on Sept. 24. The eighth-grade team lost 28-6 and the seventh- fell 22-14.
The eighth-grade touchdown for McLean was a pass play from Brodie Cline to Andrew Darnell. Darnell also had several other first-down runs and delivered numerous tackles in the game. Tristan Koehler returned a kickoff for about 10 yards. Whit Searcy had several stops and Cline defended a pass that fell incomplete. The Cougars lost 28-6 to the Wildcats.
The Players of the Game for the eighth-grade were as follows: Defensive Player -- Brodie Cline, Offensive Player -- Andrew Stanley, Lineman -- Connor Case and Cougar Crusher -- Whit Searcy.
"Overall, I was really proud of how our eighth-grade competed in every game," shared head coach Seth Lancaster. "We were just a few plays away in several games that would've made the difference in the outcome. We have several eighth-graders that I'm excited to see play at the next level because I know they'll see a lot of success."
The seventh-grade game featured a kickoff return and several trips carrying the ball by Mason Lindsey. Quarterback Ayden Rice took a keeper for a big run that ended just shy of the goal line and then scored on the next play. Rice had another big run over half the distance of the field to set Lindsey up to score soon afterwards. Lindsey also ran in the conversion. Zane Decker delivered a tackle that knocked the ball loose and Keylan Howard recovered it for the Cougars. McLean County ultimately fell 22-14 to the Wildcats.
The Players of the Game for the seventh-grade were as follows: Defensive Player -- Zane Decker, Offensive Player -- Ayden Rice, Lineman -- JW Muster and Cougar Crusher -- Jackson Reynolds.
"The seventh-grade finished strong and gave us a lot to build off of," stated Lancaster. "We need to recruit some more players before next season to give us more depth at some positions, but I'm looking forward to seeing how we can get better over the off-season."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.