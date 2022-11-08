McLean County reelected Republican Kenneth Frizzell for another term as sheriff.
On Tuesday, Frizzell defeated Democratic challenger Todd Wilkerson 1,894 votes to 1,756 votes.
Livermore council member Sharon Nell Boyken won the Livermore mayoral race over former Livermore mayor Dennis Revlett, 201 votes to 188 votes.
Boyken will succeed current mayor Jesse Johnson, who decided to not seek another term.
In the Northwest Magistrate race, Republican challenger Luie Whitaker defeated Democratic incumbent Matt Hayden 679 votes to 338 votes.
Voters of the city of Calhoun voted in favor of allowing alcohol and liquor sales, with the measure passing 173-99.
