McLean Farm Bureau recognized for outstanding membership, program achievement

McLean County Farm Bureau was recognized during the 100th Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) annual meeting in Louisville for its outstanding membership and program achievement in 2019. The award honors county Farm Bureau offices who meet the company’s profitability requirements and whose insurance policy growth meets or exceeds its annual growth goal. Gerry Hayden, president of McLean County Farm Bureau (center left), accepts the award from John Sparrow, executive vice president and CEO of KFB Insurance (left), Mark Haney, president of Kentucky Farm Bureau (center right), and Drew Graham, executive vice president of the KFB Federation (right), during a Dec. 6 recognition and awards program.