McLean County’s girls beat Hancock County 65-57 in the first round of the All ‘A’ Classic 3rd Region Tournament on Wednesday in Calhoun.
Five Lady Cougars scored in double figures. Breanna Frailey had a double-double with 13 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots. Alyssa Burrough had 11 points and five assists. Kashlynn Rice had a team-high 16 points, three assists and three steals. Maria Blades was 4-of-5 on 3-pointers for 14 points. Sarah Miller made 8-of-10 free throws and scored 11 points.
Hancock County was led by Bailey Poole’s 18 points and four assists. Lily Roberts scored 17 points, and had five rebounds, three assists and four steals.
McLean County is 2-3. Hancock County is 2-5.
HANCOCK COUNTY 13 17 10 17 — 57
McLEAN COUNTY 13 19 14 19 — 65
Hancock County (57) — Poole 18, Li Roberts 17, House 11, Morris 5, La Roberts 4, Keown 2.
McLean County (65) — Rice 16, Blades 14, Frailey 13, Miller 11, Burrough 11.
BOYS McLEAN COUNTY 45 HANCOCK COUNTY 34
Brady Dame put up a double-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds to lead McLean County to a win over Hancock County in the first round of the All ‘A’ Classic 3rd Region Tournament in Calhoun.
Jason Floyd scored 12 points for the Cougars, who are 4-1.
Devyn Powers scored 11 points to lead Hancock County (2-3).
HANCOCK COUNTY 8 5 15 6 — 34
McLEAN COUNTY 11 6 10 18 — 45
Hancock County (34) — Powers 11, Ogle 9, Keown 7, Ferry 4, Emmick 3.
McLean County (45) — Dame 20, Floyd 12, Durbin 6, Cline 4, Lee 3.
TUESDAY GAME DAVIESS COUNTY 64 HANCOCK COUNTY 58 OT
Cole Burch scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, while Jonathon Moss added 13 points to lead Daviess County to the overtime win at home on Tuesday.
Devonte McCampbell grabbed 12 rebounds and scored nine points for the Panthers. DC is 2-3.
HANCOCK COUNTY 11 13 13 12 9 — 58
DAVIESS COUNTY 13 12 17 7 15 — 64
Scoring information was incomplete.
