An Owensboro man died from injuries suffered after a tank of anhydrous and the trailer carrying it became loose on the Livermore Bridge.
The accident occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. on March 16, according to a Kentucky State Police report.
James A. Heifner, 64, was driving northbound in a 2019 Ford pickup truck, while another driver was traveling southbound in a 2021 Ford pickup truck that was carrying two anhydrous tanks.
Heifner was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville via PHI Air Ambulance where he later died. No other injuries were reported.
Corey King, public information officer for KSP, said the trailer and tank hit the bridge and went up on a concrete barrier before hitting Heifner’s vehicle.
There were no damages to the bridge aside from transfer marks, King said.
King said the driver of the truck carrying the tanks was cited with a violation by the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division for improper load securement. CVED conducted its investigation on the scene of the accident.
The driver is not facing any criminal charges, and King said the violation resulted in a fine.
BRIDGE REPAIRSThe Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Friday that repairs to the Livermore Bridge at mile marker five will begin in June and is expected to last 30 days.
McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said the repairs have been in the works since September and are not related to the March 16 fatal collision that occurred on the same bridge.
“Communication began on this bridge project several months ago and the funding has been in progress for 18 months,” he said. “KYTC informed me a week and a half before the accident that they would begin repair work in June.”
According to a press release sent by KYTC on Friday, the purpose of the work is to perform “routine maintenance” to the expansion joints of the substructure.
“Every bridge has wear and tear,” Dame said.
The last inspection of the bridge was May and inspectors visited the bridge again in August to determine how to repair deterioration in the rocker plates on some of the piers, the release said.
The bridge will not be closed for repairs and the contractor will install a temporary signal system to allow for one lane of alternating traffic on the bridge during the repair period.
KYTC said in the same release that the bridge was evaluated Friday morning after the fatal collision and deemed it safe it carry traffic.
Approximately 5,600 vehicles cross the bridge each day, the release said.
The total cost of the project is $179,999.
