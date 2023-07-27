The search for two missing Calhoun women ended Tuesday as the mother and daughter were found dead in Webster County.
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80, were last known to be at the Owensboro Sonic around 12:02 a.m. Saturday, according to McLean County 911 Dispatch.
The car was located north of a boat ramp in the Green River in Onton just off Wrightsburg Road, where the pair were found.
Webster County Coroner Darin Townsend said there is no foul play suspected by any law enforcement agency involved.
“The police found they drove at a regular speed and went off into the river,” he said. “There’s not much signage and it’s not lit up very well.”
McLean County Sheriff Ken Frizzell said the preliminary investigation points to an accidental death.
Townsend said the investigation is ongoing. An autopsy was scheduled for noon Wednesday.
The Owensboro Police Department, Webster County Sheiff’s Department, McLean County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Central District Fire Department, Webster County EMA, Webster County Coroner’s Office, Tri-State Towing and Henderson Fire Department and Dive Team assisted in the search and retrieval.
The family has requested expressions of sympathy be made to the Calhoun Baptist Life Center.
