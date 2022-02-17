President: Mark Melloy — Southern Outdoors of KY

Vice president: Joey Lowery — Health First in Calhoun

2nd vice president: Sarah Galloway — Galloway’s Farm & Auto

Treasurer: Sarah Hawkins — Individual Member

Secretary: Keith Stratton — Recycler4U

Member at large: Van Helton — Helton Insurance Agency

Member at large: Sharon Walker — Computer & Networking Solutions

Office administrator: Ginger Fields

