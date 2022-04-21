President: Mark Melloy — Southern Outdoors of KY
Vice president: Joey Lowery — Health First in Calhoun
2nd vice president: Sarah Galloway — Galloway’s Farm & Auto
Treasurer: Sarah Hawkins — Individual Member
Secretary: Keith Stratton — Recycler4U
Member at large: Van Helton — Helton Insurance Agency
Member at large: Sharon Walker — Computer & Networking Solutions
Office administrator: Ginger Fields
