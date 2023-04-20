PresidentJoey Lowery — Health First Community Health

Vice president

Sarah Galloway — Galloway’s Farm & Auto

2nd vice president

Sharon Walker — Computer & Networking Solutions

Treasurer

Sarah Hawkins — Individual member

Secretary

Nolan Clouse — McLean County EMS

Office Administrator

Sarah Kessinger

Member at large

Melanie Barnes — County executive director for the USDA

Member at large

Sandy Dant — Farmers Bank & Trust

