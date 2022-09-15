President
Joey Lowery — Health First in Calhoun
Vice president
Sarah Galloway — Galloway’s Farm & Auto
2nd vice president
Sharon Walker — Computer & Networking Solutions
Treasurer
Sarah Hawkins — Individual member
Secretary
Nolan Clouse — McLean County EMS
Member at large
Melanie Barnes — County executive director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
Member at large
Whitney Parker — Independence Bank
Office administrator
Sarah Kessinger
