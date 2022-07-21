President: Joey Lowery — Health First in Calhoun
Vice president: Sarah Galloway — Galloway’s Farm & Auto
2nd vice president: Sharon Walker — Computer & Networking Solutions
Treasurer: Sarah Hawkins — Individual member
Secretary: Jennifer Hamilton — McLean County Planning and Zoning Commission
Member at large: Melanie Barnes — County executive director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
Member at large: Whitney Parker — Independence Bank
Office administrator: Sarah Kessinger
