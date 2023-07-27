By the McLean County News
The following list is a collection of winners for all 2023 McLean County Ag Fair Open Home Exhibits:
OPEN HOME DEPARTMENT
QUILTING DIVISION
Grand Champion — Brenda Pinkston
1000 Scrap Quilt Fabrics using scraps of 20 or more, hand quilted by maker
1st place — Brenda Pinkston
1001 Scrap Quilt fabrics using scraps of 20 or more, machine quilted by maker
1st place — Brenda Pinkston
1002 Scrap Quilt Fabrics using scraps of 20 or more, machine quilted by someone else
1st place — Brenda Pinkston
1004 Cotton Quilt, pieced, machine quilted by maker
1st place — Mechele Arnold
2nd Place — Brenda Pinkston
1005 Cotton Quilt, pieced, machine quilted by someone else
1st place — Brenda Pinkston
1009 Cotton Quilt novelty design, Yo-yo, Cathedral window, painted, photo transfer
1st place — Brenda Pinkston
1014 Cotton Quilt, top only
1st place — Dorothy Pinkston
2nd place — Mechele Arnold
1015 Cotton Quilt, top only, appliqued
1st place — Mechele Arnold
1023 Machine Quilted by maker
2nd place — Charlee McKay
1026 Quilt made in class, machine quilted by maker
1st place — Brenda Pinkston
1030 Quilt Sr. Citizen made by 65 or over, machine quilted by maker
1st place — Brenda Pinkston
1031 Quilt Sr. Citizen made by 65 or older, machine quilted by someone else
1st place Grand Champion — Brenda Pinkston
2nd place — Dorothy Pinkston
1033 Small Quilt, machine quilted by maker
1st place — Brenda Pinkston
2nd place — Mechele Arnold
1034 Small Quilt, machine quilted by someone else
1st place — Brenda Pinkston
1036 Machine Quilted by maker
2nd place — Brenda Pinkston
1039 Miniature Quilt, no larger than 18”x 18”
1st place — Mechele Arnold
2nd place — Brenda Pinkston
1042 Afghan, Crocheted
2nd place — Mischelle Pinkston
HOME FURNISHINGS/CRAFT DIVISION
Grand Champion — Sue Berry
1045 Woven Item
1st place — Pattie Shanks
2nd place — Jalee Pinkston
1046 Refinished or Restored Piece of furniture
1st place Grand Champion — Sue Berry
1047 Tole Painted Item
1st place — Sue Berry
1048 Painted
1st place — Nina Rickard
2nd place — Mischelle Pinkston
1049 Hand Woven Basket
1st place — Katrina Miller
2nd place — Pattie Shanks
3rd place — Mischelle Pinkston
1051 Wall Hanging — Textile — Machine quilted
1st place — Brenda Pinkston
2nd place — Katrina Miller
1052 Decorated Grapevine Wreath
1st place — Sue Berry
1054 Door Decoration
1st place — Sue Berry
2nd place — Keitha Duke
3rd place — Katrina Miller
1056 Misc. Home furnishings not listed
1st place — Mechele Arnold
2nd place — Jamie Bittel
3rd place — Deborah Troop
TEXTILES DIVISION
Grand Champion — Brenda Pinkston
1064 Ladies skirt & blouse, or jumper & blouse
1st place Grand Champion — Brenda Pinkston
1065 Ladies Dress
1st place — Brenda Pinkston
1067 Ladies Blouse
1st place — Brenda Pinkston
1068 Ladies Skirt
1st place — Deborah Troop
1069 Jacket
1st place — Sue Berry
1074 Child’s play garment, (boy or girl), size 3-12 Casual
1st place — Sue Berry
1075 Clothing Accessory
1st place — Deborah Troop
1076 Apron
1st place — Sue Berry
2nd place — Jamie Bittel
1080 Fabric Purse
1st place — Brenda Pinkston
2nd place — Deborah Troop
1089 Misc. Textiles not listed
2nd place — Deborah Troop
3rd place — Sue Berry
NEEDLEWORK DIVISION
Grand Champion — Mechele Arnold
1094 Knitted sweater, vest, cape, shawl or scarf
2nd place — Pattie Shanks
1095 Knitted Baby Article
1st place — Katrina Miller
1096 Misc. Knitting
3rd place — Pattie Shanks
1097 Crocheted sweater, vest, cape, shawl or scarf
2nd place — Jalee Pinkston
3rd place — Mischelle Pinkston
1098 Crocheted Baby Article
1st place — Pattie Shanks
2nd place — Mischelle Pinkston
1099 Misc. Crocheting
2nd place — Jalee Pinkston
3rd place — Mischelle Pinkston
1100 Table Runner
1st place — Mechele Arnold
1102 Embroidery Item
1st place — Sue Berry
1103 Handmade Doll
1st place — Sue Berry
1104 Handmade Teddy Bear or Animal
2nd place — Jalee Pinkston
3rd place — Mechele Arnold
1105 Best Doll Clothes
1st place — Jamie Bittel
1107 Counted cross stitch pillow
1st place Grand Champion — Mechele Arnold
1108 Any other pillow
1st place — Brenda Pinkston
1109 Quilted item (other than quilts)
1st place — Brenda Pinkston
1111 Counted cross stitch picture over 12”
1st place — Mechele Arnold
1112 Counted cross stitch picture under 12”
1st place — Keitha Duke
2nd place — Mechele Arnold
1113 Counted cross stitch sampler
1st place — Sue Berry
1114 Counted cross stitch Christmas item
1st place — Mechele Arnold
1115 Counted cross stitch item
1st place — Mechele Arnold
1116 Patchwork item
1st place — Brenda Pinkston
2nd place — Sue Berry
3rd place — Deborah Troop
1118 Needlework item made in special interest class
1st place — Brenda Pinkston
2nd place — Jalee Pinkston
1120 Tote Bag
1st place — Sue Berry
1123 Machine embroidery item
1st place — Katrina Miller
1124 Needlework item made by 75-year-old or over
1st place — Pattie Shanks
1126 Recycled textile item
1st place — Sue Berry
1128 Misc. needlework — not listed
1st place — Sue Berry
2nd place — Terry Smith
3rd place — Brenda Pinkston
OTHER ITEMS DIVISION
1134 Misc., Adult 20-39
1st place — Jalee Pinkston
1135 Misc., Adult 40-60
1st place — Mischelle Pinkston
2nd place — Katrina Miller
1136 Misc., Adult over 60
1st place — Jamie Bittel
2nd place — Deborah Troop
3rd place — Sue Berry
1137 Woodcraft item, 18 & over
1st place — Mischelle Pinkston
1138 Scrapbook 18 & over
1st place — Jamie Bittel
1139 Jewelry, 18 & over
1st place — Jamie Bittel
2nd place — Lynnsie Fulkerson
1143 Misc. recycled item household
1st place — Mischelle Pinkston
1144 Misc. recycled item other
1st place — Sue Berry
2nd place — Mischelle Pinkston
3rd place — Shelby Fulkerson
FINE ARTS DIVISION
1149 Best oil painting
1st place — Alexis Hayden
2nd place — Nina Rickard
3rd place — Deborah Troop
1150 Best pastel painting
1st place — Alexis Hayden
1151 Best watercolor painting
1st place — Alexis Hayden
2nd place — Emily Baggett
1152 Best acrylic painting
1st place — Sue Berry
2nd place — Terry Smith
3rd place — Evy Thompson
1153 Best charcoal sketch
1st place — Alexis Hayden
1154 Best pencil sketch
1st place — Alexis Hayden
2nd place — Emily Baggett
3rd place — Charlee McKay
1156 Best mixed medium
1st place — Deborah Troop
2nd place — Amber Smith
3rd place — Evy Thompson
PHOTOGRAPHY DIVISION
Grand Champion — Sue Berry
Black & White Photography
1162 Portraits (head or full figure, posed or informal)
1st place — Sue Berry
1163 Human interest (candid, people interacting)
1st place — Sue Berry
1164 Scenic (landscapes, water, sunsets, bldgs., roads, etc.)
1st place Grand Champion — Sue Berry
1165 Floral (flowers, garden, plants)
2nd place — Sue Berry
1166 Animals (wild or domestic, pets)
1st place — Jed Vanover
2nd place — Sue Berry
1167 Children (including babies)
1st place — Sue Berry
1168 Unclassified (abstract, still life, humor, houses, illustrative)
1st place — Sue Berry
Color Photography
1171 Portraits (head or full figure, posed or informal)
1st place — Lynnsie Fulkerson
2nd place — Sue Berry
1172 Human interest (candid, people interacting)
1st place — Jed Vanover
2nd place — Sue Berry
1173 Scenic (landscapes, water, sunsets, bldgs., roads, etc.)
1st place — Terry Smith
2nd place — Sue Berry
3rd place — Lynnsie Fulkerson
1174 Floral (flowers, gardens, plants)
1st place — Sue Berry
2nd place — Lynnsie Fulkerson
1175 Animals (wild or domestic, pets)
1st place — Sue Berry
1176 Children (including babies)
1st place — Sue Berry
2nd place — Lynnsie Fulkerson
1177 Unclassified (abstract, still life, humor, houses, illustrative)
1st place — Sue Berry
2nd place — Jed Vanover
Restoring Old Photos
1183 Human (portraits, candid, children, people interacting)
1st place — Sue Berry
1184 Nature (scenic, floral, animals)
1st place — Sue Berry
Enhanced Photography
1188 Portraits (head or full figure, posed or informal)
1st place — Sue Berry
1189 Human Interest (candid, people interacting)
1st place — Sue Berry
1190 Scenic (landscapes, water, sunsets, bldgs., roads, etc.)
1st place — Sue Berry
1191 Floral (flowers, gardens, plants)
1st place — Sue Berry
1192 Animals (wild or domestic, pets)
1st place — Sue Berry
1193 Children (including babies)
2nd place — Sue Berry
1194 Unclassified (abstract, still life, humor, houses, illustrative)
2nd place — Sue Berry
Collage of 3 Photos
1200 Human (portraits, candid, children, people interacting)
1st place — Sue Berry
2nd place — Lynnsie Fulkerson
3rd place — Kelsey Scott
1201 Nature (scenic, floral, animals)
1st place — Sue Berry
Collage of 5 Photos
1207 Nature (scenic, floral, animals)
1st place — Sue Berry
CANNING DIVISION
Grand Champion — Joyce Rickard
Fruits:
1213 Apples
1st place — Carla Troutman
2nd place — Joyce Rickard
1216 Pears
1st place Grand Champion — Joyce Rickard
3rd place — Carla Troutman
1217 Applesauce
2nd place — Joyce Rickard
Vegetables:
1224 Green Beans
1st place — Joyce Rickard
2nd place — Carter Howard
3rd place — Guy Howard
1225 Tomatoes
1st place — Joyce Rickard
2nd place — Carla Troutman
1226 Tomato Juice
1st place — Joyce Rickard
2nd place — Carter Howard
1227 Carrots
1st place — Carter Howard
1230 Baby Beets
1st place — Joyce Rickard
1231 Soup Mixture
1st place — Trevor Howard
2nd place — Carter Howard
3rd place — Carla Troutman
1234 Lima Beans
2nd place — Carla Troutman
1235 Corn
1st place — Trevor Howard
2nd place — Carla Troutman
Pickles and Relishes:
1245 Bread and Butter Pickles
1st place — Vicki Ventura
1249 Any pickle not mentioned
1st place — Carter Howard
2nd place — Joyce Rickard
3rd place — Trevor Howard
1251 Sweet Relish
1st place — Joyce Rickard
1252 Pepper Relish
1st place — Carter Howard
1253 Any other relish
1st place — Trevor Howard
1257 Salsa
1st place — Joyce Rickard
2nd place — Carla Troutman
3rd place — Vicki Ventura
1258 Chow Chow
1st place — Carla Troutman
Soft spreads—Jellies, Jams and Preserves
1268 Grape Jelly
1st place — Dorothy Pinkston
2nd place — Mechele Arnold
1271 Any other jelly not mentioned above
1st place — Mechele Arnold
2nd place — Dorothy Pinkston
1273 Strawberry Jam
1st place — Guy Howard
1275 Any other jam not mentioned above
1st place — Vicki Ventura
1280 Pear Preserves
1st place — Joyce Rickard
1283 Strawberry Preserves
3rd place — Carter Howard
1284 Orange Marmalade
2nd place — Carla Troutman
1285 Sauces
1st place — Trevor Howard
BAKED GOODS DIVISION
Grand Champion — Joyce Rickard
Breads
1290 Corn sticks or muffins
2nd place — Joyce Rickard
1291 Blueberry muffins
1st place Grand Champion — Joyce Rickard
1297 Banana Bread
1st place — Elaine Gunterman
1298 Any other sweet bread
1st place — Vicki Ventura
2nd place — Mechele Arnold
Cookies
1321 Oatmeal Cookies
1st place — Vicki Ventura
2nd place — Whitley Vanover
3rd place — Mechele Arnold
1322 Chocolate Chip Cookies
2nd place — Joyce Rickard
3rd place — Ella Crisp
1323 Sugar Cookies
1st place — Joyce Rickard
1326 Your favorite cookies, not listed
1st place — Joyce Rickard
2nd place — Mechele Arnold
1327 Plate of assorted cookies (4 kinds)
1st place — Joyce Rickard
1328 Peanut Butter Cookies
2nd place — Joyce Rickard
Candies
1344 Noodle candy
1st place — Mechele Arnold
2nd place — Elaine Gunterman
1345 Molded and/or decorated candy
2nd place — Mechele Arnold
1350 Chocolate fudge
1st place — Joyce Rickard
1351 — Peanut butter fudge
1st place — Joyce Rickard
FLORAL DIVISION
Grand Champion — Sherry Ruby
1355 Miniature rose, single bloom
1st place — Mechele Arnold
1356 Marigold, small, 1 spray
1st place — Lynne Scott
1358 Zinnia, large, 3 blooms
1st place — Lynne Scott
2nd place — Mechele Arnold
1359 Zinnia, small, 3 blooms
1st place — Lynne Scott
2nd place — Mechele Arnold
1360 Gladiolus, 1 spike
1st place — Mechele Arnold
1369 Design featuring Gladioli
1st place — Mechele Arnold
1370 Design featuring roses
1st place — Lynne Scott
1374 Design featuring large zinnias
1st place — Mechele Arnold
1375 Design featuring mixed garden flowers
1st place Grand Champion — Sherry Ruby
2nd place — Sarah Thompson
3rd place — Lynne Scott
1377 Cactus
1st place — Sharon Barnett
2nd place — Mechele Arnold
1379 Design featuring wildflowers
1st place — Mechele Arnold
1382 African Violets
1st place — Mechele Arnold
1383 Design featuring dried items
1st place — Mechele Arnold
1384 Miniature flower arrangement, 3” high, live
1st place — Lynne Scott
1385 Miniature flower arrangement 3” high, artificial
1st place — Dorothy Pinkston
2nd place — Lynne Scott
3rd place — Mechele Arnold
1387 Arrangement of 3 or fewer flowers, live
1st place — Sharon Barnett
2nd place — Lynne Scott
3rd place — Mechele Arnold
1389 Most unusual arrangement, live
1st place — Lynne Scott
1390 Most unusual arrangement, artificial
1st place — Sharon Barnett
2nd place — Sue Berry
1391 Design featuring silk flowers
1st place — Sue Berry
2nd place — Lynne Scott
3rd place — Sharon Barnett
1392 Lilies
1st place — Sharon Barnett
YOUTH ARTS AND CRAFTS DIVISION
Ages 3-7 years old only
Grand Champion, 3-7 years old — Guy Howard
1396 Coloring book page, preschool
1st place — Ruby Duke
2nd place — Whitley Vanover
1398 Crayon Drawing
1st place — Maddie Muster
2nd place — Gavin Vanover
1399 Pencil drawing
1st place — Maddie Muster
2nd place — Gavin Vanover
3rd place — Madigan Melton
1400 Water Color
1st place — Madigan Melton
2nd place — Gavin Vanover
3rd place — Whitley Vanover
1401 Marker Drawing
1st place — Maddie Muster
2nd place — Guy Howard
3rd place — Madigan Melton
1402 Play Dough
1st place — Gavin Vanover
2nd place — Whitley Vanover
1403 Birdhouse, decorated/painted
1st place Gavin Vanover
2nd place — Whitley Vanover
3rd place — Ava Duke
1404 Miscellaneous
1st place Grand Champion — Guy Howard
2nd place — Madigan Melton
3rd place — Dean Duke
1405 Bible School crafts
1st place — Whitley Vanover
2nd place — Gavin Vanover
1406 Jewelry
1st place — Whitley Vanover
Ages 8-12 years old only
Grand Champion, 8-12 years old — Nora Bell
1410 Coloring book page
1st place — Maggie Brown
2nd place — Ella Crisp
3rd place — Cora Tucker
1411 Water Color
1st place — Charlee McKay
2nd place — Cora Tucker
3rd place — Iylee Brown
1412 Marker drawing
1st place — Iylee Brown
2nd place — Shelby Fulkerson
3rd place — Ella Crisp
1413 Crayon drawing
1st place — Charlee McKay
2nd place — Ella Crisp
3rd place — Iylee Brown
1414 Lead pencil drawing
1st place Charlee McKay
2nd place — Iylee Brown
3rd place — Maggie Brown
1415 Hand woven item
1st place — Iylee Brown
2nd place — Cora Tucker
1416 Lettered poster
2nd place — Iylee Brown
1417 Free form pottery
1st place — Charlee McKay
1418 Model of any kind
1st place — Iylee Brown
2nd place — Maggie Brown
3rd place — Cora Tucker
1419 Collage
1st place — Ella Crisp
2nd place — Cora Tucker
3rd place — Shelby Fulkerson
1420 Construction toy other than Lego
1st place — John Mark Toor
2nd place — Cora Tucker
1421 Bible School crafts
1st place — Baylor Melton
2nd place — Ella Crisp
3rd place — Rebecca Howard
1423 Birdhouse, decorated/painted
1st place Grand Champion — Nora Bell
2nd place — Ella Crisp
3rd place — Cora Tucker
1424 Fabric item
1st place — Iylee Brown
2nd place — Baylor Melton
3rd place — Cora Tucker
1425 Woodcraft item
1st place — Baylor Melton
2nd place — Ella Crisp
1426 Miscellaneous
1st place — Baylor Melton
2nd place — Liv Thompson
3rd place — Shelby Fulkerson
MEN’S CORNER DIVISION
Grand Champion — Buck Barnett
1474 Hand carved wood item, miniature, 5” or less
1st place — Steven Ruby
1477 Metal item, any kind
1st place — Buck Barnett
1479 Wood item, large
1st place Grand Champion — Buck Barnett
1480 Wood item, small, 12” or less
1st place — Ronnie Gunterman
1484 Miscellaneous
1st place — Kirby Dame
HOLIDAY CORNER DIVISION
Grand Champion — Sue Berry
1490 New Year’s Day
1st place — Katrina Miller
1491 Valentine’s Day
1st place — Katrina Miller
2nd place — Mischelle Pinkston
3rd place — Jalee Pinkston
1492 St. Patrick’s Day
1st place — Katrina Miller
2nd place — Mechele Arnold
1493 Easter
1st place — Mischelle Pinkston
2nd place — Katrina Miller
3rd place — Jalee Pinkston
1494 Mother’s Day
1st place Grand Champion — Sue Berry
2nd place — Mischelle Pinkston
3rd place — Jalee Pinkston
1495 Memorial Day
1st place — Mischelle Pinkston
1497 4th of July
1st place — Katrina Miller
2nd place — Mischelle Pinkston
1498 Halloween
1st place — Katrina Miller
2nd place — Keitha Duke
1499 Thanksgiving
1st place — Jamie Bittel
1500 Veteran’s Day
1st place — Mischelle Pinkston
1501 Christmas
1st place — Katrina Miller
2nd place — Mischelle Pinkston
3rd place — Jamie Bittel
YOUTH HOLIDAY CORNER DIVISION
Grand Champion — Gavin Vanover
Age 15 and under
1600 Kids ornaments
1st place — Guy Howard
2nd place — Rebecca Howard
3rd place — Whitley Vanover
1602 Valentine’s Day
1st place — Whitley Vanover
2nd place — Gavin Vanover
3rd place — Bailey Marshall
1603 St. Patrick’s Day
1st place — Chance Marshall
2nd place — Whitley Vanover
1604 Easter
1st place — Bailey Marshall
2nd place — Whitley Vanover
1605 Mother’s Day
1st place — Whitley Vanover
2nd place — Maggie Brown
3rd place — Iylee Brown
1607 Father’s Day
1st place — Gavin Vanover
2nd place — Whitley Vanover
3rd place — Elizabeth Toor
1608 4th of July
1st place — Addison Marshall
2nd place — John Mark Toor
3rd place — Shelby Fulkerson
1609 Halloween
1st place — Rebecca Howard
2nd place — Bailey Marshall
3rd place — Gavin Vanover
1610 Thanksgiving
1st place — Addison Marshall
2nd place — Whitley Vanover
3rd place — Gavin Vanover
1611 Veteran’s Day
1st place Grand Champion — Gavin Vanover
2nd pace — Chance Marshall
3rd place — John Mark Toor
1612 Christmas
1st place — Iylee Brown
2nd place — Gavin Vanover
3rd place — Addison Marshall
1613 Christmas, made from a kit
1st place — Gavin Vanover
2nd place — Whitley Vanover
1614 Any other National Holiday not mentioned above
1st place — Dean Duke
