By the McLean County News

The following list is a collection of winners for all 2023 McLean County Ag Fair Open Home Exhibits:

OPEN HOME DEPARTMENT

QUILTING DIVISION

Grand Champion — Brenda Pinkston

1000 Scrap Quilt Fabrics using scraps of 20 or more, hand quilted by maker

1st place — Brenda Pinkston

1001 Scrap Quilt fabrics using scraps of 20 or more, machine quilted by maker

1st place — Brenda Pinkston

1002 Scrap Quilt Fabrics using scraps of 20 or more, machine quilted by someone else

1st place — Brenda Pinkston

1004 Cotton Quilt, pieced, machine quilted by maker

1st place — Mechele Arnold

2nd Place — Brenda Pinkston

1005 Cotton Quilt, pieced, machine quilted by someone else

1st place — Brenda Pinkston

1009 Cotton Quilt novelty design, Yo-yo, Cathedral window, painted, photo transfer

1st place — Brenda Pinkston

1014 Cotton Quilt, top only

1st place — Dorothy Pinkston

2nd place — Mechele Arnold

1015 Cotton Quilt, top only, appliqued

1st place — Mechele Arnold

1023 Machine Quilted by maker

2nd place — Charlee McKay

1026 Quilt made in class, machine quilted by maker

1st place — Brenda Pinkston

1030 Quilt Sr. Citizen made by 65 or over, machine quilted by maker

1st place — Brenda Pinkston

1031 Quilt Sr. Citizen made by 65 or older, machine quilted by someone else

1st place Grand Champion — Brenda Pinkston

2nd place — Dorothy Pinkston

1033 Small Quilt, machine quilted by maker

1st place — Brenda Pinkston

2nd place — Mechele Arnold

1034 Small Quilt, machine quilted by someone else

1st place — Brenda Pinkston

1036 Machine Quilted by maker

2nd place — Brenda Pinkston

1039 Miniature Quilt, no larger than 18”x 18”

1st place — Mechele Arnold

2nd place — Brenda Pinkston

1042 Afghan, Crocheted

2nd place — Mischelle Pinkston

HOME FURNISHINGS/CRAFT DIVISION

Grand Champion — Sue Berry

1045 Woven Item

1st place — Pattie Shanks

2nd place — Jalee Pinkston

1046 Refinished or Restored Piece of furniture

1st place Grand Champion — Sue Berry

1047 Tole Painted Item

1st place — Sue Berry

1048 Painted

1st place — Nina Rickard

2nd place — Mischelle Pinkston

1049 Hand Woven Basket

1st place — Katrina Miller

2nd place — Pattie Shanks

3rd place — Mischelle Pinkston

1051 Wall Hanging — Textile — Machine quilted

1st place — Brenda Pinkston

2nd place — Katrina Miller

1052 Decorated Grapevine Wreath

1st place — Sue Berry

1054 Door Decoration

1st place — Sue Berry

2nd place — Keitha Duke

3rd place — Katrina Miller

1056 Misc. Home furnishings not listed

1st place — Mechele Arnold

2nd place — Jamie Bittel

3rd place — Deborah Troop

TEXTILES DIVISION

Grand Champion — Brenda Pinkston

1064 Ladies skirt & blouse, or jumper & blouse

1st place Grand Champion — Brenda Pinkston

1065 Ladies Dress

1st place — Brenda Pinkston

1067 Ladies Blouse

1st place — Brenda Pinkston

1068 Ladies Skirt

1st place — Deborah Troop

1069 Jacket

1st place — Sue Berry

1074 Child’s play garment, (boy or girl), size 3-12 Casual

1st place — Sue Berry

1075 Clothing Accessory

1st place — Deborah Troop

1076 Apron

1st place — Sue Berry

2nd place — Jamie Bittel

1080 Fabric Purse

1st place — Brenda Pinkston

2nd place — Deborah Troop

1089 Misc. Textiles not listed

2nd place — Deborah Troop

3rd place — Sue Berry

NEEDLEWORK DIVISION

Grand Champion — Mechele Arnold

1094 Knitted sweater, vest, cape, shawl or scarf

2nd place — Pattie Shanks

1095 Knitted Baby Article

1st place — Katrina Miller

1096 Misc. Knitting

3rd place — Pattie Shanks

1097 Crocheted sweater, vest, cape, shawl or scarf

2nd place — Jalee Pinkston

3rd place — Mischelle Pinkston

1098 Crocheted Baby Article

1st place — Pattie Shanks

2nd place — Mischelle Pinkston

1099 Misc. Crocheting

2nd place — Jalee Pinkston

3rd place — Mischelle Pinkston

1100 Table Runner

1st place — Mechele Arnold

1102 Embroidery Item

1st place — Sue Berry

1103 Handmade Doll

1st place — Sue Berry

1104 Handmade Teddy Bear or Animal

2nd place — Jalee Pinkston

3rd place — Mechele Arnold

1105 Best Doll Clothes

1st place — Jamie Bittel

1107 Counted cross stitch pillow

1st place Grand Champion — Mechele Arnold

1108 Any other pillow

1st place — Brenda Pinkston

1109 Quilted item (other than quilts)

1st place — Brenda Pinkston

1111 Counted cross stitch picture over 12”

1st place — Mechele Arnold

1112 Counted cross stitch picture under 12”

1st place — Keitha Duke

2nd place — Mechele Arnold

1113 Counted cross stitch sampler

1st place — Sue Berry

1114 Counted cross stitch Christmas item

1st place — Mechele Arnold

1115 Counted cross stitch item

1st place — Mechele Arnold

1116 Patchwork item

1st place — Brenda Pinkston

2nd place — Sue Berry

3rd place — Deborah Troop

1118 Needlework item made in special interest class

1st place — Brenda Pinkston

2nd place — Jalee Pinkston

1120 Tote Bag

1st place — Sue Berry

1123 Machine embroidery item

1st place — Katrina Miller

1124 Needlework item made by 75-year-old or over

1st place — Pattie Shanks

1126 Recycled textile item

1st place — Sue Berry

1128 Misc. needlework — not listed

1st place — Sue Berry

2nd place — Terry Smith

3rd place — Brenda Pinkston

OTHER ITEMS DIVISION

1134 Misc., Adult 20-39

1st place — Jalee Pinkston

1135 Misc., Adult 40-60

1st place — Mischelle Pinkston

2nd place — Katrina Miller

1136 Misc., Adult over 60

1st place — Jamie Bittel

2nd place — Deborah Troop

3rd place — Sue Berry

1137 Woodcraft item, 18 & over

1st place — Mischelle Pinkston

1138 Scrapbook 18 & over

1st place — Jamie Bittel

1139 Jewelry, 18 & over

1st place — Jamie Bittel

2nd place — Lynnsie Fulkerson

1143 Misc. recycled item household

1st place — Mischelle Pinkston

1144 Misc. recycled item other

1st place — Sue Berry

2nd place — Mischelle Pinkston

3rd place — Shelby Fulkerson

FINE ARTS DIVISION

1149 Best oil painting

1st place — Alexis Hayden

2nd place — Nina Rickard

3rd place — Deborah Troop

1150 Best pastel painting

1st place — Alexis Hayden

1151 Best watercolor painting

1st place — Alexis Hayden

2nd place — Emily Baggett

1152 Best acrylic painting

1st place — Sue Berry

2nd place — Terry Smith

3rd place — Evy Thompson

1153 Best charcoal sketch

1st place — Alexis Hayden

1154 Best pencil sketch

1st place — Alexis Hayden

2nd place — Emily Baggett

3rd place — Charlee McKay

1156 Best mixed medium

1st place — Deborah Troop

2nd place — Amber Smith

3rd place — Evy Thompson

PHOTOGRAPHY DIVISION

Grand Champion — Sue Berry

Black & White Photography

1162 Portraits (head or full figure, posed or informal)

1st place — Sue Berry

1163 Human interest (candid, people interacting)

1st place — Sue Berry

1164 Scenic (landscapes, water, sunsets, bldgs., roads, etc.)

1st place Grand Champion — Sue Berry

1165 Floral (flowers, garden, plants)

2nd place — Sue Berry

1166 Animals (wild or domestic, pets)

1st place — Jed Vanover

2nd place — Sue Berry

1167 Children (including babies)

1st place — Sue Berry

1168 Unclassified (abstract, still life, humor, houses, illustrative)

1st place — Sue Berry

Color Photography

1171 Portraits (head or full figure, posed or informal)

1st place — Lynnsie Fulkerson

2nd place — Sue Berry

1172 Human interest (candid, people interacting)

1st place — Jed Vanover

2nd place — Sue Berry

1173 Scenic (landscapes, water, sunsets, bldgs., roads, etc.)

1st place — Terry Smith

2nd place — Sue Berry

3rd place — Lynnsie Fulkerson

1174 Floral (flowers, gardens, plants)

1st place — Sue Berry

2nd place — Lynnsie Fulkerson

1175 Animals (wild or domestic, pets)

1st place — Sue Berry

1176 Children (including babies)

1st place — Sue Berry

2nd place — Lynnsie Fulkerson

1177 Unclassified (abstract, still life, humor, houses, illustrative)

1st place — Sue Berry

2nd place — Jed Vanover

Restoring Old Photos

1183 Human (portraits, candid, children, people interacting)

1st place — Sue Berry

1184 Nature (scenic, floral, animals)

1st place — Sue Berry

Enhanced Photography

1188 Portraits (head or full figure, posed or informal)

1st place — Sue Berry

1189 Human Interest (candid, people interacting)

1st place — Sue Berry

1190 Scenic (landscapes, water, sunsets, bldgs., roads, etc.)

1st place — Sue Berry

1191 Floral (flowers, gardens, plants)

1st place — Sue Berry

1192 Animals (wild or domestic, pets)

1st place — Sue Berry

1193 Children (including babies)

2nd place — Sue Berry

1194 Unclassified (abstract, still life, humor, houses, illustrative)

2nd place — Sue Berry

Collage of 3 Photos

1200 Human (portraits, candid, children, people interacting)

1st place — Sue Berry

2nd place — Lynnsie Fulkerson

3rd place — Kelsey Scott

1201 Nature (scenic, floral, animals)

1st place — Sue Berry

Collage of 5 Photos

1207 Nature (scenic, floral, animals)

1st place — Sue Berry

CANNING DIVISION

Grand Champion — Joyce Rickard

Fruits:

1213 Apples

1st place — Carla Troutman

2nd place — Joyce Rickard

1216 Pears

1st place Grand Champion — Joyce Rickard

3rd place — Carla Troutman

1217 Applesauce

2nd place — Joyce Rickard

Vegetables:

1224 Green Beans

1st place — Joyce Rickard

2nd place — Carter Howard

3rd place — Guy Howard

1225 Tomatoes

1st place — Joyce Rickard

2nd place — Carla Troutman

1226 Tomato Juice

1st place — Joyce Rickard

2nd place — Carter Howard

1227 Carrots

1st place — Carter Howard

1230 Baby Beets

1st place — Joyce Rickard

1231 Soup Mixture

1st place — Trevor Howard

2nd place — Carter Howard

3rd place — Carla Troutman

1234 Lima Beans

2nd place — Carla Troutman

1235 Corn

1st place — Trevor Howard

2nd place — Carla Troutman

Pickles and Relishes:

1245 Bread and Butter Pickles

1st place — Vicki Ventura

1249 Any pickle not mentioned

1st place — Carter Howard

2nd place — Joyce Rickard

3rd place — Trevor Howard

1251 Sweet Relish

1st place — Joyce Rickard

1252 Pepper Relish

1st place — Carter Howard

1253 Any other relish

1st place — Trevor Howard

1257 Salsa

1st place — Joyce Rickard

2nd place — Carla Troutman

3rd place — Vicki Ventura

1258 Chow Chow

1st place — Carla Troutman

Soft spreads—Jellies, Jams and Preserves

1268 Grape Jelly

1st place — Dorothy Pinkston

2nd place — Mechele Arnold

1271 Any other jelly not mentioned above

1st place — Mechele Arnold

2nd place — Dorothy Pinkston

1273 Strawberry Jam

1st place — Guy Howard

1275 Any other jam not mentioned above

1st place — Vicki Ventura

1280 Pear Preserves

1st place — Joyce Rickard

1283 Strawberry Preserves

3rd place — Carter Howard

1284 Orange Marmalade

2nd place — Carla Troutman

1285 Sauces

1st place — Trevor Howard

BAKED GOODS DIVISION

Grand Champion — Joyce Rickard

Breads

1290 Corn sticks or muffins

2nd place — Joyce Rickard

1291 Blueberry muffins

1st place Grand Champion — Joyce Rickard

1297 Banana Bread

1st place — Elaine Gunterman

1298 Any other sweet bread

1st place — Vicki Ventura

2nd place — Mechele Arnold

Cookies

1321 Oatmeal Cookies

1st place — Vicki Ventura

2nd place — Whitley Vanover

3rd place — Mechele Arnold

1322 Chocolate Chip Cookies

2nd place — Joyce Rickard

3rd place — Ella Crisp

1323 Sugar Cookies

1st place — Joyce Rickard

1326 Your favorite cookies, not listed

1st place — Joyce Rickard

2nd place — Mechele Arnold

1327 Plate of assorted cookies (4 kinds)

1st place — Joyce Rickard

1328 Peanut Butter Cookies

2nd place — Joyce Rickard

Candies

1344 Noodle candy

1st place — Mechele Arnold

2nd place — Elaine Gunterman

1345 Molded and/or decorated candy

2nd place — Mechele Arnold

1350 Chocolate fudge

1st place — Joyce Rickard

1351 — Peanut butter fudge

1st place — Joyce Rickard

FLORAL DIVISION

Grand Champion — Sherry Ruby

1355 Miniature rose, single bloom

1st place — Mechele Arnold

1356 Marigold, small, 1 spray

1st place — Lynne Scott

1358 Zinnia, large, 3 blooms

1st place — Lynne Scott

2nd place — Mechele Arnold

1359 Zinnia, small, 3 blooms

1st place — Lynne Scott

2nd place — Mechele Arnold

1360 Gladiolus, 1 spike

1st place — Mechele Arnold

1369 Design featuring Gladioli

1st place — Mechele Arnold

1370 Design featuring roses

1st place — Lynne Scott

1374 Design featuring large zinnias

1st place — Mechele Arnold

1375 Design featuring mixed garden flowers

1st place Grand Champion — Sherry Ruby

2nd place — Sarah Thompson

3rd place — Lynne Scott

1377 Cactus

1st place — Sharon Barnett

2nd place — Mechele Arnold

1379 Design featuring wildflowers

1st place — Mechele Arnold

1382 African Violets

1st place — Mechele Arnold

1383 Design featuring dried items

1st place — Mechele Arnold

1384 Miniature flower arrangement, 3” high, live

1st place — Lynne Scott

1385 Miniature flower arrangement 3” high, artificial

1st place — Dorothy Pinkston

2nd place — Lynne Scott

3rd place — Mechele Arnold

1387 Arrangement of 3 or fewer flowers, live

1st place — Sharon Barnett

2nd place — Lynne Scott

3rd place — Mechele Arnold

1389 Most unusual arrangement, live

1st place — Lynne Scott

1390 Most unusual arrangement, artificial

1st place — Sharon Barnett

2nd place — Sue Berry

1391 Design featuring silk flowers

1st place — Sue Berry

2nd place — Lynne Scott

3rd place — Sharon Barnett

1392 Lilies

1st place — Sharon Barnett

YOUTH ARTS AND CRAFTS DIVISION

Ages 3-7 years old only

Grand Champion, 3-7 years old — Guy Howard

1396 Coloring book page, preschool

1st place — Ruby Duke

2nd place — Whitley Vanover

1398 Crayon Drawing

1st place — Maddie Muster

2nd place — Gavin Vanover

1399 Pencil drawing

1st place — Maddie Muster

2nd place — Gavin Vanover

3rd place — Madigan Melton

1400 Water Color

1st place — Madigan Melton

2nd place — Gavin Vanover

3rd place — Whitley Vanover

1401 Marker Drawing

1st place — Maddie Muster

2nd place — Guy Howard

3rd place — Madigan Melton

1402 Play Dough

1st place — Gavin Vanover

2nd place — Whitley Vanover

1403 Birdhouse, decorated/painted

1st place Gavin Vanover

2nd place — Whitley Vanover

3rd place — Ava Duke

1404 Miscellaneous

1st place Grand Champion — Guy Howard

2nd place — Madigan Melton

3rd place — Dean Duke

1405 Bible School crafts

1st place — Whitley Vanover

2nd place — Gavin Vanover

1406 Jewelry

1st place — Whitley Vanover

Ages 8-12 years old only

Grand Champion, 8-12 years old — Nora Bell

1410 Coloring book page

1st place — Maggie Brown

2nd place — Ella Crisp

3rd place — Cora Tucker

1411 Water Color

1st place — Charlee McKay

2nd place — Cora Tucker

3rd place — Iylee Brown

1412 Marker drawing

1st place — Iylee Brown

2nd place — Shelby Fulkerson

3rd place — Ella Crisp

1413 Crayon drawing

1st place — Charlee McKay

2nd place — Ella Crisp

3rd place — Iylee Brown

1414 Lead pencil drawing

1st place Charlee McKay

2nd place — Iylee Brown

3rd place — Maggie Brown

1415 Hand woven item

1st place — Iylee Brown

2nd place — Cora Tucker

1416 Lettered poster

2nd place — Iylee Brown

1417 Free form pottery

1st place — Charlee McKay

1418 Model of any kind

1st place — Iylee Brown

2nd place — Maggie Brown

3rd place — Cora Tucker

1419 Collage

1st place — Ella Crisp

2nd place — Cora Tucker

3rd place — Shelby Fulkerson

1420 Construction toy other than Lego

1st place — John Mark Toor

2nd place — Cora Tucker

1421 Bible School crafts

1st place — Baylor Melton

2nd place — Ella Crisp

3rd place — Rebecca Howard

1423 Birdhouse, decorated/painted

1st place Grand Champion — Nora Bell

2nd place — Ella Crisp

3rd place — Cora Tucker

1424 Fabric item

1st place — Iylee Brown

2nd place — Baylor Melton

3rd place — Cora Tucker

1425 Woodcraft item

1st place — Baylor Melton

2nd place — Ella Crisp

1426 Miscellaneous

1st place — Baylor Melton

2nd place — Liv Thompson

3rd place — Shelby Fulkerson

MEN’S CORNER DIVISION

Grand Champion — Buck Barnett

1474 Hand carved wood item, miniature, 5” or less

1st place — Steven Ruby

1477 Metal item, any kind

1st place — Buck Barnett

1479 Wood item, large

1st place Grand Champion — Buck Barnett

1480 Wood item, small, 12” or less

1st place — Ronnie Gunterman

1484 Miscellaneous

1st place — Kirby Dame

HOLIDAY CORNER DIVISION

Grand Champion — Sue Berry

1490 New Year’s Day

1st place — Katrina Miller

1491 Valentine’s Day

1st place — Katrina Miller

2nd place — Mischelle Pinkston

3rd place — Jalee Pinkston

1492 St. Patrick’s Day

1st place — Katrina Miller

2nd place — Mechele Arnold

1493 Easter

1st place — Mischelle Pinkston

2nd place — Katrina Miller

3rd place — Jalee Pinkston

1494 Mother’s Day

1st place Grand Champion — Sue Berry

2nd place — Mischelle Pinkston

3rd place — Jalee Pinkston

1495 Memorial Day

1st place — Mischelle Pinkston

1497 4th of July

1st place — Katrina Miller

2nd place — Mischelle Pinkston

1498 Halloween

1st place — Katrina Miller

2nd place — Keitha Duke

1499 Thanksgiving

1st place — Jamie Bittel

1500 Veteran’s Day

1st place — Mischelle Pinkston

1501 Christmas

1st place — Katrina Miller

2nd place — Mischelle Pinkston

3rd place — Jamie Bittel

YOUTH HOLIDAY CORNER DIVISION

Grand Champion — Gavin Vanover

Age 15 and under

1600 Kids ornaments

1st place — Guy Howard

2nd place — Rebecca Howard

3rd place — Whitley Vanover

1602 Valentine’s Day

1st place — Whitley Vanover

2nd place — Gavin Vanover

3rd place — Bailey Marshall

1603 St. Patrick’s Day

1st place — Chance Marshall

2nd place — Whitley Vanover

1604 Easter

1st place — Bailey Marshall

2nd place — Whitley Vanover

1605 Mother’s Day

1st place — Whitley Vanover

2nd place — Maggie Brown

3rd place — Iylee Brown

1607 Father’s Day

1st place — Gavin Vanover

2nd place — Whitley Vanover

3rd place — Elizabeth Toor

1608 4th of July

1st place — Addison Marshall

2nd place — John Mark Toor

3rd place — Shelby Fulkerson

1609 Halloween

1st place — Rebecca Howard

2nd place — Bailey Marshall

3rd place — Gavin Vanover

1610 Thanksgiving

1st place — Addison Marshall

2nd place — Whitley Vanover

3rd place — Gavin Vanover

1611 Veteran’s Day

1st place Grand Champion — Gavin Vanover

2nd pace — Chance Marshall

3rd place — John Mark Toor

1612 Christmas

1st place — Iylee Brown

2nd place — Gavin Vanover

3rd place — Addison Marshall

1613 Christmas, made from a kit

1st place — Gavin Vanover

2nd place — Whitley Vanover

1614 Any other National Holiday not mentioned above

1st place — Dean Duke

