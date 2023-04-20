The 29th annual Green River 5K was held Saturday in Calhoun. The overall male runner was Brian Miller with a time of 25:25. Martha Whittaker was the overall female runner and her time was 24:00.
Overall male walker went to John Hollander, who had a time of 37:26. Trina Hollander was the overall female walker with a time of 40:45.
FEMALE
14 and under
First — Molly Miller, 31:40
Second — Ruby Duke, 43:47
Third — Haley Brooks, 43:48
20-24
First — Lauren Powell, 34:06
25-29
First — Erin McIntyre, 36:49
Second — Jessica Pipe, 47:45
Third — Emily McIntyre, 59:05
30-34
First — Taylor Skaggs, 29:33
Second — Kimbra Payne, 48:07
35-39
First — Nancy Edge, 42:02
Second — Tiffany Stringer, 48:15
Third — Jessica Blus, 51:12
40-44
First — Megan Woosley, 34:04
Second — Leslie Allen, 35:49
Third — Natalie Hardin, 55:07
45-49
First — Kristie Bowlds, 45:35
Second — Holly Lee, 48:09
Third — Martha Crumbaker, 48:10
50-54
First — Gina Orr, 26:13
Second — Bernice Crook, 35:50
Third — Patty Arnold, 52:15
55-59
First — Kelly Davisson, 36:11
Second — Karla Millay, 48:08
Third — Kim Gatlra, 49:03
60-64
First — Jackie Gaycia, 57:16
Second — Tana McIntyre, 57:17
65-69
First — Lavonne Miller, 55:05
Over 70
First —Sherry Boykin, 51:33
Second — Betty Ray Cox, 57:45
Third — Judy Hayden, 51:47
MALE
14 and under
First — Conrad Orr, 33:23
15-19
First — Zac Floyd, 29:10
30-34
First — Kirby Dane, 31:02
Second — Tim Duke, 54:31
40-44
First — Matt Johnson, 44:29
45-49
First — Jeremy Lee, 28:47
Second — Jason Warner, 29:19
50-54
First — Kevin Brantley, 28:13
Second — Andy Bowlds, 45:16
60-64
First — Jeff Whittinghill, 25:29
Second — Chip McIntyre, 36:50
Third — Richard Bennett, 41:06
65-69
First — Brian Roskosley, 32:18
Over 70
First — Ambrose Wilson, 40:49
Second — Phil Terry, 45:28
Third — Walter Norris, 48:03
