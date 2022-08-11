As of Monday, Aug. 8, McLean County had 40 new weekly confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
One person was added to the death toll this week, bringing the total to 55 since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported Monday that the county’s incident rate was 62.1, placing it in the red zone. That means a high number of cases and spread of the virus, as of Friday, Aug. 5.
Statewide, there have been 15,652 new cases reported for the last week, totaling 1,489,579 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, the report states.
There have been a total of 16,464 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 39.05 per 100,000 population, with a positivity rate of 18.41%.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s incidence rate map chart Friday, nine counties were in the green zone, meaning low amount of cases and spread of COVID-19, while 31 counties were in the yellow, or medium amount of cases and spread, and 80 counties were in the red zone.
During his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, Aug. 4, Gov. Andy Beshear said despite the increase of at-home testing, there are still a lot of COVID cases present in the commonwealth.
“Everyone out there knows somebody that has COVID right now or just got over it,” Beshear said last week.
“The good news is (that) it doesn’t cause as severe of illness,” he said. “The bad news is so many people are getting it that we are seeing more bad outcomes than probably the last variant that came through.”
Despite the “significant” increase in spread of the virus, Beshear shared what he felt was some “hope” as the positivity rate declined based on tests that have been administered for the first time in months.
“...This has been a leading indicator; though again with at-home tests, it’s not the same metric that it used to be,” he said. “But certainly, we want to keep watching and if this starts going down, it may mean that we have or are close to peaking in our levels of COVID.”
Beshear said the current variant is considered one of the “fastest spreading in human history” though it “won’t last forever.”
“We certainly expect to see another dip like we have in the past; and I know with kids going back to school, we’d like to see that sooner rather than later,” he said.
An area of concern, Beshear said, regards hospitalization rates seeing an increase and continuing to see an uptick.
“We were in the best place we’ve been in the pandemic. We are not there anymore,” he said. “So, if you are a vulnerable Kentuckian — be it age or health conditions — you really need to be vaccinated. You really want to consider wearing that mask.”
Vaccinations were reported to be up as of Thursday, with Beshear saying “three to four times.”
Intensive-care-unit rates were lower compared to previous COVID surges.
“The severity of illness from this variant is less than omicron and delta and even alpha,” he said. “It hits you in a different place in your system, so less of a need for ventilators.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.