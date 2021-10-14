The football field at McLean County High School will be full of music Saturday.
The McLean County Green River Marching Band festival will celebrate its 40th year, with bands and color guard troops competing for awards and entertaining fans, with a special guest performance by the Murray State Racer Band.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with an opening ceremony, followed by a senior recognition before the competition begins. The seven high school bands competing are Edmonson County, Warren East, Hopkins County Central, John Hardin, Ohio County, Apollo and Daviess County.
“I’m very excited,” said Charlotte Jones, vice president of the marching band’s booster group. “The kids have put in a lot of hard work. They sound great. They look great.”
All bands and players will be vying for awards, such as best individual and ensemble music performances, best individual and ensemble visual performances, best music general effect, best visual general effect, along with dedicated awards for percussion and color guard.
The Cougars marching band, made up of 34 members, and color guard’s performance on Saturday is titled “Legend,” performing the music of Freddie Mercury and the rock band Queen.
“They have been practicing since early July,” Jones said.
Because of the festival taking place on its turf, the McLean County band won’t compete, but it will still show music lovers what it has to offer and provide support for the other bands.
“The main thing with band is that when you’re the home band, and you’re not placing in the rankings — they still cheer the other bands on,” Jones said. “There’s no sore losers. Even when they come home empty handed, they’re still clapping and cheering for everyone else because they understand the hard work and dedication that is put into it.”
Jones estimates that the band practices 12 or more hours, three days a week, not including time that the students practice on their own.
Jones said that the marching band has had a solid year thus far, placing second at competitions at Warren Central High School and at Warren East Raider Invitational at Warren East High School on Sept. 25 in Bowling Green.
This year has been a return to form for the marching band due to restrictions posed by COVID-19.
“Last year, they didn’t get to perform at all,” Jones said. “They didn’t get to do any band outside of the classroom and (when) in the classroom, it was very limited.
“They (enjoy) being together, … being able to perform, (and being) able to put their uniforms on and actually be out on the field. It’s better for them. They all say that doing it at home with the computer is just not the same. You don’t have the interaction of the person next to you.
The event hits a personal note with Jones, as her children are part of the show.
“This is my son’s senior year; he plays the flute (in the band), and I get to see him at his best,” Jones said. “He’s very musically inclined — he loves to play music of all sorts. And my daughter is a member of the color guard, and she loves it. She’s out there, and she’s smiling.”
Jones said that the audience participation is what drives the students to put on a spectacular production.
“When the crowd reacts and they cheer, the kids light up,” Jones said. “You can see them radiate with happiness. The louder the fans are, the better the kids enjoy it. It’s just an amazing thing. It’s one of those things where if you haven’t been able to see it, you really have no clue what I’m talking about. It’s like they play louder, and the show is just better.”
Jones said that the performers find the music exciting and play a variety of different material each year. Additionally, Jones said that Ryan Roe, the marching band’s director, along with Sawyer Lindsey and Elizabeth Hook, the marching band’s assistants, play a vital role in the students’ enjoyment.
“(Ryan is) very interactive with the students. They love him,” Jones said. “There’s a large amount of respect; you don’t see that with lots of teenagers these days, but the McLean County Cougars are very respectful … and they enjoy making people smile.”
Whether they win or lose during the season, the band always sticks together.
“It’s almost like a large family, like brothers and sisters,” Jones said. “They all come together — if one is down, they’re all down. They lift each other up.”
But Jones admits that the band’s eye is always on the top prize.
“Whenever they are actually competing, their main goal is just to place first. They just want first,” Jones said. “Everybody wants to win.”
Jones hopes that people don’t miss out on seeing the show that all these students put so much effort into.
“There’s a lot of talented students all across the tri-state that are coming in,” Jones said. “It’s major work to prepare for these shows. They have to learn their steps, they have to learn their music, they have to learn to do their steps and play their music without bumping into the person next to them. It’s really an exciting event. There’s never a dull moment.”
Admission for the event is $7 for adults, $5 for children between six to 12, and free for children under five.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
