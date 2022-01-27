The McLean County High School 50th Anniversary Basketball Teams will be recognized at halftime of the girls and boys home games this Friday, Jan. 28. The Lady Cougars will play Muhlenberg County at 6 p.m. The Cougars will then face off against the Mustangs at 7:45 p.m.
Andy Groves was voted the coach for the Lady Cougar 50th Anniversary Team. The members of the team are Heather McClellan, Brandy West, Angel Rickard, Bailei Walker, Hannah Render, Katie Dickerson, Sydney Rice, Stephanie Whitaker, Celeste Logsdon, Holly Duke, Kathy Cummings, Maddie Crumbaker, Linda Dillingham, Joanna Floyd, Sarah King, Melissa Tapp, Marisa Ratliff, Sarah Barnett, Laurie Stites, Natalie Groves, Sandra Cook, Kamryn McMahon, Whitley Patterson, Brooke Little, Kathy Owen, Candace Whitaker, Stephanie Dunn and Makena Rush-Owen.
Ricky Johnson was voted the coach for the Cougar 50th Anniversary Team. The members of the team are Logan Patterson, Todd Burden, Bryson Phillips, Keenan Smith, Kyle Owen, Sam Miller, CL Thomas, Eli Ellis, Troy Pendley, Tony Searcy, Jacob Revlett, Matt Dillingham, Will Hudson, Mark Turner, Pat Caraway, Jacob Clark, Jimmy Young, Gates Settle, Tres Settle, Matt Johnson, Matt Gross, Trason Campbell, Todd Metcalfe, Kim Swift, Tommy Richardson and Sammy Thomasson.
Voting will open in February for the 50th Anniversary Teams in spring sports.
