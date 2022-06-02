The McLean County High School 50th Anniversary track team was recognized at a home track meet April 23.
The members of the 50th anniversary team are Allie (Logsdon) Kirk, Emily Shocklee, Chloe (Dempsey) Torres, Kelly (West) Hodges, Darlene (Humphrey) Bailey, Kathy Cummings, Laura (Wilhite) Lahey, Natalie (Bailey) Ellis, Brandy West, Rachel Green, Haley Sams, Cori Floyd, Angel Rickard, Marisa (Ratliff) Zingg, Jennifer (Bottom) Sobecki, Kim Plum, Lauren Hudson, Brad Whitaker, David Burden, Michael Burden, Matt Dillingham, Josh Whitt, Carter Humphrey, Derek Whitmer, Henry Bowling, Braeden Peercy, Jason Christian, Bryson Phillips, Steve Crabtree, Trevor Cheatham, Mackey Dykes, Nathan Scott, Jeremy Lee, Isaac Lafond, Frankie Tharp, Mike Page, Ronnie Hancock and head coach Gary Morris.
