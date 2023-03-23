Owensboro’s IGA grocery store on East 25th Street was full of excitement March 15 as the second annual “Supermarket Sweep” for the “Feed Seniors Now” campaign was held.
The sweep brought together high school seniors from Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean and Webster counties to run against the clock to collect as many nonperishable and shelf-stable food items as possible to distribute to elderly adults in each of their counties.
Amber Phelps, in-home services manager for Green River Area Development District (GRADD), said “Feed Seniors Now” began in 2011, currently in partnership with GRADD, Independence Bank, Comfort Keepers and Specialty Foods Group, while the “Supermarket Sweep” made its debut last year.
“A lot of our seniors can’t afford groceries, so we just really like to put on this event … so that we can take them at least a couple bags of groceries that will last them at least a week,” she said. “It’s been really great … getting the high school seniors involved — seniors helping seniors.”
Joanna Shake, GRADD’s executive director, is happy the event emphasizes an “inter-generational aspect” by getting young people involved and understanding the importance of assisting those in need.
“I love these kids because they’re so enthusiastic about helping folks,” Shake said. “It’s a regional effort, and I love that. It’s not just exclusive to one county. (This) shows that camaraderie and that willingness to help folks.”
Nick Oller, president of Independence Bank in Daviess County, said the “Feed Seniors Now” program is aligned with the bank’s mission of giving back.
“Hunger insecurity in seniors is something that’s nationwide, but it’s very prevalent in the counties that we serve in as well,” he said. “To be able to step out and gather folks in our community to give back to these senior citizens is just something that is near and dear to our heart and will definitely continue for years to come.”
Before making their way to the start line, Kyndal Daugherty and Ethan Todd, seniors at McLean County High School, were hoping to win the competition.
“(We’re) just going to get the most stuff (that) we can get and put them in the cart,” Todd said.
Besides the competitive aspect of the event, Daugherty and Todd are aware of the bigger purpose it serves.
“My great-grandmother … has Alzheimer’s, so doing something for the seniors is important to me because I have one that shows need,” Daugherty said, “and being able to help … others that are in need — it kind of hits home.”
“It will help out our community a lot,” Todd said. “It just feels good to help somebody out.”
Kylar Wilhite and Aidan Brooks, seniors at Owensboro Innovation Academy, were the first team to race against the 76-second clock and already had familiarity with products from their experience working in grocery and retail environments.
But the pair said the time went by quickly.
“Originally, we did (have a game plan), and then we kind of lost it when we went in,” Wilhite said. “But we got a lot of items.”
Upon the final tally, Daugherty and Todd came out victorious, earning McLean its second win in a row by collecting 253 items. The duo also received a $500 check for their high school.
“I had a good feeling about it,” Daugherty said after the announcement. “It felt good, and we’re keeping the legacy (going) ….”
But regardless of the outcome, participants knew there was a bigger cause in play.
“I feel like there is a big community in Owensboro that needs stuff like this,” Wilhite said. “And no matter what, even if we don’t get first (place), all of the stuff that we get today is going towards our food drive for seniors.
“Either way, we win.”
Independence Bank purchased the items the teams collected to donate to the “Feed Seniors Now” drive.
Volunteers will deliver the groceries April 19 to low-income seniors in the five participating counties.
Check and cash donations to purchase additional groceries for the delivery are being accepted at Independence Bank locations. Please make checks payable to The Independence Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 988, Owensboro, KY 42302, Attention: Feed Seniors Now. Designate the county in the memo section.
If you know a senior that could benefit from the “Feed Seniors Now” program, please contact GRADD at 270-926-4433 by April 7.
