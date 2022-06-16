Recently, the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage and I were able to take a well-earned vacation. One of our grandsons graduated from high school in Ohio. It is amazing what you learn when you go on a vacation.
I learned some things about the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Up to this point, she is known as the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage as well as the BOGO Queen. As soon as we started our vacation, I realized she had a new identity. She is the Travel Princess, and she sits on her throne behind the wheel of her Sissy Van.
Our second day was rather interesting.
Then a certain situation developed. There was a truck in front of us, a truck behind us, a truck on the right side and a truck on the left side of us. We were blocked in by four different trucks.
The truck on the left side was in line with the Sissy Van, and someone was sitting on the passenger side looking out towards us and waving defiantly at the Travel Princess.
The Travel Princess looked at him with one of her looks that I’m sure he never saw before. Then I glanced at the guy sitting on the passenger side, and all of a sudden, his chin dropped down, his eyes bulged like he had seen a ghost.
At that moment, the truck slowed down and allowed us to change lanes, go around and get ahead of the trucks. I could see her face was still carrying that defiant attitude and look that she gave the guy driving the truck next to us.
A week later, we drove through some rather bumpy roads when we were coming back.
As we were bumping along, I heard the Travel Princess sigh deeply and then heard her say something very alarming.
“Something needs to be done with these roads. Somebody needs to fix it.”
What I heard made me drop my jaw, and my eyes bulged. I said to myself, “Did I hear what she said?” I knew that when she saw something that needed to be fixed, she would do everything within her power to stop and fix everything. So now, I thought she wanted to fix the road.
Very carefully, I explained to her, “To fix this road, you have to have a state contractor’s license and then permits from the county to do it. And those things will take an awful lot of time, which we don’t have.”
Without even looking in my direction, she slowly said, “Well, I think you’re right, and I really don’t have time to stop and fix this road.”
I cannot tell you how relieved I was to dodge that bullet, which does not happen to me very often. But I sighed very deeply and could not wait until we got off this kind of road.
As we were finishing our drive home, I could not help but think one of my favorite verses of Scripture. “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning” (Psalm 30:4-6).
Like many other people, I sometimes get all caught up in the weeping stage and forget about the joy stage. No matter how bad the weeping might be, there is down the road for me joy and that is great anticipation of my life.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL 34483 with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com. Website is www.jamessnyderministries.com.
