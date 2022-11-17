Since 1966, Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS) has been focused on drainage products and services to help combat “the most persistent and challenging water management problems” and has established itself as the largest plastic recycling company in North America, ensuring that over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills annually.
It has about 70 manufacturing plants and 37 distribution centers in North and South America. ADS established a manufacturing facility in Livermore in 1977 — the only one in Kentucky.
“Their first focus was strictly ag drainage, so that moved all the plants into the midwest — Ohio, Iowa (and) Illinois,” said Production Manager Mark Schultz, who has been at the Livermore facility for 39 years.
Based on the geographic location of the plant, Schultz said the facility initially focused on commercial businesses such as hardware stores like The Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement while still being dedicated to the agriculture sector.
Over the years, Schultz said the facility has transitioned into making culverts, large diameter pipe and the retention systems found under parking lots.
The facility has three production lines that are “running all the time,” said Schultz, making products that include large diameter pipe ranging from 12-feet and up.
The floor of the plant includes line operators who control each line and plastic manufacturing technicians who handle the finished products.
“We’ve got four 12-hour shifts because we do run continuously,” he said.
The average number of staff members on a shift is about 10 in the plant, while other employees can be found in the warehouse handling raw materials and close to 20 people are working in the yard, taking pipe from the plant to the yard and loading products onto trucks or trailers to be shipped to customers.
ADS also has about 11 drivers delivering products to the job sites, while clients also have the opportunity to pick up their supply at the facility.
Products can be shipped within a 300-mile radius, allowing the facility’s drivers to be home every night, according to Kendra Coomes, plant accountant.
Corey Stork, who has been a production manager for eight years, said his main responsibility is to make sure everything is running smoothly, tasks are being met and the plant is meeting a set daily goal.
“Our job is basically making sure that we’re making that product, making sure we’re staffed right and having the proper people in the right places,” he said. “...We’re making everything we need for the customers.”
Schultz said it’s not an expectation for a new employee to know how to make plastic pipe or be familiar with the line of work.
“You might get one in 100 that’s ever done anything even in plastic, as far as new hires,” he said. “We train any new hire to do what we do.”
Stork said it’s vital to make sure that the product is in top-notch shape.
“(We want) to make sure that we have good quality going out the door,” he said. “If someone is paying for something, we want to make sure that it’s the right product and it’s a good quality pipe.”
While the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 caused disruptions with many industries, Schultz said the business didn’t slow down.
“(It) was our biggest year in sales to date in a year,” he said. “So many more people were at home and not at work, were doing home projects (such as) putting drainage pipe in the yard. It sounds odd, but it was our busiest year.”
However, Coomes mentioned having enough manpower was an initial obstacle.
“Staffing was definitely an issue for a little bit,” she said. “We followed a certain protocol. If an employee did have to go out (because of) COVID, they were placed off until a doctor could release them.”
“It was kind of hit-and-miss depending on the week,” Schultz said.
Currently, the Livermore facility has about 100 employees.
Initially staffed with people from McLean County, employees are now coming from Beaver Dam, Central City, Greenville, Madisonville and Owensboro.
But the facility still has a familial feel.
“ADS has a history of each facility being fairly small,” Schultz said. “...It’s the kind of place that everybody that you’re working with (on a shift) knows everybody’s name.”
While the job involves a lot of physicality, Schultz described the environment as a “relaxed” atmosphere, especially with its location in the country, while Coomes and Stork said everyone is valued.
“They’re not a number here,” Coomes said. “...In a manufacturing facility, just being able to know everybody by name is huge.”
“We try to take care of all the employees …,” Stork said. “The shifts will do cookouts, we do different events, we (went) to Holiday World recently — it just kind of brings everybody together. …We try to do more for the people.”
Stork finds enjoyment being able to help out the new people and see them grow in the process.
“....Especially when you bring in somebody that is new and has never been around it, and just watching them succeed and do well at their job is very rewarding,” he said.
