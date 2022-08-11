ISLAND — Aethel R. Carlisle, 86, of Island, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at her home in Island.
Aethel Rosamond Maddox was born August 6, 1936, in Island, Kentucky, to the late Mitchell B. and Alberta Seabrook Wood Maddox. She was married to Charles Edward Carlisle on July 21, 1952.
Aethel was a homemaker, earlier worked as a CNA at Riverside Manor in Calhoun, and was a member of Buttonsberry Baptist Church. She loved quilting, camping, cooking and spending time with both her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Aethel was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Charlie Carlisle, who died Feb. 12, 2022.
Survivors include a son, Rodney Carlisle (Jackie) of North Port, Florida; two daughters, Debra Willis of Owensboro and Theresa Bartlett (Rodney) of Utica; six grandchildren, Matthew Bartlett, Michael Bartlett (Megan), Caitlin Bramschreiber (Luke), Jake Willis (Elizabeth), Nick Willis (Katie), and Sam Willis; nine great grandchildren, Caraline Bartlett, Olivia Bartlett, Bradley Bartlett, Martin Bramschreiber, Hadley Bramschreiber, Hannah Bramschreiber, Eloise Bramschreiber, Warren Bramschreiber, and Margot Willis; a brother, Charles Leon Maddox (Patty) of Central City; and a sister, Florence Ford of Waddy, Kentucky.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Brother Denny Campbell officiating. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Aethel’s family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Livermore.
Aethel’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Aethel R. Carlisle family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Sunrise Children Services; 1925 Frederica St., #200; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
Share your memories and photos of Aethel at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.