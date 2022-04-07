The world of agriculture in the western part of the commonwealth has made its way to audio on-the-go.
Jay Stone, agriculture and natural resources (ANR) extension agent for Hopkins County, David Fourqurean, ANR extension agent of McLean County and Vicki Shadrick, ANR extension agent of Webster County created and host “Kentucky Ag Matters,” a podcast designed to inform and educate both producers and consumers about all matters affecting agriculture on the free podcast hosting service Podbean.
The show is brought to the public by Western Kentucky Ag Network.
Fourqurean said the idea was sparked when he, Stone and Shadrick were at a training in the fall where they came across friends who serve as agents in central Kentucky who have been doing their own podcast for some time.
“...The three of us kind of got together and started talking, ‘You know, I’d really like to do something like this. This is a good way to get the word out,’ ” Fourqueran said. “...We just decided to do one on our own.”
The group received assistance from Fourqurean’s friend Alan Watts, a broadcaster on WKDZ who does an hour-long ag report each morning. Watts helped them acquire equipment and helped the group with ideas and layout of the show.
While the show typically records in a board room at the extension office in Webster County, the show features mobile equipment that allows the hosts to travel to locations for interviews and even have the capability to do broadcasts in physical fields.
“If we can catch a specialist or somebody coming through and we can kind of get to a central location, we’ll try to get them and try to do (a show),” Fourqurean said.
The goal of the show is to discuss “...timely topics and issues related to agriculture while providing educational information to farmers, ranchers and consumers.”
“...Spring plants are coming up, so (we’ll) do some things that are geared towards row crops, corn planting, or soybean planting; or last year, we had a lot of problems with slugs in the local area … and we may even have an entomologist to talk about slugs and things of this nature,” Fourqurean said.
The podcast debuted in February and has explored topics ranging from bale grazing, fertilizer prices, forage, growing season, input availability and international trade related to production agriculture, tobacco transplant greenhouse production while also discussing activities that the extension is doing regarding tornado recovery in affected countries such as Hopkins.
Previous shows have featured guests and interviews with Dr. Chris Teutsch, extension associate professor at University of Kentucky and forage specialist, Evan Tate, ANR agent for Hancock County, Dr. Greg Halich, associate extension professor at UK and ag economist and Dr. Andy Bailey, dark tobacco production extension specialist.
Fourqurean notes that having more than one host helps give different perspectives on the topics discussed.
“That’s the good thing about having the three of us … because (we) all don’t think alike and we all come up with different questions to ask folks …,” Fourqurean said. “...Our thought processes are all different and, to me, that’s what makes our show pretty unique and we’re all not thinking the same thing ….”
Fourqurean plans to have similar guests on for future shows but is hoping to interview farmers and people who work in the ag industry “that have a story to tell.”
“It’s just kind of a conversation and that’s the way we want to keep it,” Fourqurean said. “We want it to be a real casual conversation. We try to interject when we need to … and ask questions that we think hopefully our listeners will be thinking about … and get some good information out to people.”
Fourqurean said that the reception from the people who have listened to the show thus far has been positive and folks have been engaged in the content by reaching out and looking for insight on certain topics that have been talked about.
“We wanted to provide a platform where we can talk about stuff and if a farmer is in the tractor or he’s in his truck riding down the road, he can play this and he can listen to it and hopefully that can generate some information or some questions from him …,” Fourqurean said. “...I’ve had several calls about some of our podcasts already.”
Fourqurean admits he didn’t listen to podcasts until they came up with the idea of creating one and that he, Stone and Shadrick are still learning and smoothing out some kinks, but is comfortable saying they’ve come a long way.
“...If you listen to the first one and listen to the last one, it is better. And we’re getting better,” Fourqurean said. “Hopefully as we start to advertise this more and kind of get the word out, …we will have more people that will start to listen ….”
Fourqurean looks forward to the potential increase in listenership will help gauge people to reach out and suggest topics that they would like to hear more about.
“Hopefully we evolve into that is what our hope is from an extension standpoint,” Fourqurean said. “...I do think that this is kind of a new and evolving way to get information out to folks ….”
To listen to episodes of the podcast, visit jstonet.podbean.com.
