The annual McLean County Ag Fair is back this year at Myer Creek Park from July 6-8 with new events and high expectations.
Ben Needham, a member of the fair board, said two new Thursday events will be held this year.
“Last year the Thursday event was the mud bog,” he said. “This year the Thursday events are side-by-side and ATV rodeos, which begin at 6:30 p.m.”
Needham said those rodeos are the only new events at this year’s fair but that another change to this year’s event are the vendor fees.
“The food booths at the top of the hill are free to vendors this year,” he said. “There used to be a charge to bring their services or booth to the top of the hill.”
While the price has changed for the spots at the top of the hill, the cost for vendors at the bottom of the hill are the same as previous years.
Needham is also on the board for Myer Creek Park, and he said having the fair at that location helps to show the community what there is to offer.
“There are so many people in the county who aren’t from Calhoun that don’t know what the park is,” he said. “There are people from other places in McLean County that have never been or know anything about it.”
Having the fair at the park is the board’s way of being able to show the community what they have worked on to make it what it is, Needham said.
“It also gets the community in the loop to know about other events held there,” he said.
The 2022 attendance at the fair was “very good,” Needham said.
“The mud bog had pretty good attendance and the tractor pull had spectacular attendance,” he said. “We have high expectations for this year.”
Needham said the event is important to the community.
“They’re able to see what food vendors are there, and it’s overall a nice and fun outdoor event,” he said. “It’s a good way to give people a free or low cost event.”
The events at the top of the hill, such as the animal and 4-H exhibits and entertainment, are free, but the events at the lower part of the hill have a price.
Thursday events are $5 while Friday and Saturday events are $10.
“The money goes back to the fair board for improvements in the fair such as lighting, sound and seating,” Needham said.
To keep up to date with the fair events, visit www.facebook.com/McLeanCoAgFestival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.